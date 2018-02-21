We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 21, 2018.

The Moon remains in easygoing Taurus which should make for a pretty chill vibe, especially as the Moon teams up with multiple planets in dreamy Pisces. Since Taurus and Pisces are zodiac signs that are also known for their creative gifts, today should bring lots of opportunities for inspiration. With Venus, the planet of beauty, teaming up with Neptune in Pisces by the early afternoon, our creative juices should be overflowing. Since Venus is also in charge of love and relationships, we might also be feeling extra romantic today, though we may want to call on some of the practicality of the Taurus Moon to avoid getting sucked (or suckered) into a fantasy. With money matters, it may also help to exercise some practicality too as this Venus-Neptune combination could have it slipping through our fingers. Still, this Taurus-Pisces mashup can help us with turning a dream into reality. Saturn in Capricorn will also be on hand to help out as it teams up with intuitive Mercury in Pisces by the late afternoon. Under this cosmic combo, proper planning and hard work will help us to turn ideas into something tangible, while helping us to think with clarity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could receive manna from heaven today, namely where your job or career is concerned. If you've been praying for a financial upswing, there's also a chance that the extra cash you need could come through for you at just the right time. Above all, know that abundance is your birthright.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something you've been hoping or wishing for could finally come true, so expect good things. Meanwhile, if you've been trying to get a plan off the ground, you could uncover the resources you need. A paid opportunity could be found through a friend. Invest in the power of community.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Keep your eyes on the prize today as you could be in position to hit a serious milestone today when it comes to your goals and aspirations. If you have a presentation to give or something that you'd like to share publicly, today's a good day for it as it will be well-received. Bring your A game.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Bigger and better is quite possibly the theme for you today, as you've got your sights set on making your wildest dreams happen. When it comes to moving forward with your plans, don't be afraid to take some risks and go for the gold. You've got the right people in your corner to support you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could score a bonus or some back money owed to you today, which could end up being the financial blessing you were looking for. At the same time, you might want to be extra careful with your cash now, making sure you keep a close eye on what's going in and out. In romance, don't settle.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Partnership is the focus for you today, as teaming up with someone could help you with getting ahead or bringing in some extra money. If you offer a client-based service, today could be a gold star day. In terms of romance, someone could sweep you off your feet. Use your best judgement though.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your schedule might be jam-packed today, which means you can plan on spending your time today checking off the things on your to-do list. If you can afford to hire out some of the work on your plate or get someone to assist you, do it. Your goal is to also create a healthier work-life balance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your forecast for love and relationships continues to shine bright. Having some flirty fun both on and offline could bring someone intriguing to your door, if single. For couples, this could be the perfect evening for a romantic night out. On a creative level, you could produce some of your best work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find your energy best spent cocooned away from everyone else today. As such, try not to let the fear of missing out push you to take on a project you don't want to do or spend time in the company of people you don't really want to be around. Guard your time and energy like a hawk.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You know exactly what to say and do today, which could have people eating out of the palm of your hand. If you need to get a point across — a message heard, a pitch approved, or someone swayed over to your side — there's a strong chance that you'll succeed. Meanwhile, give yourself permission to dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your money and security are the focus for you today as you could find yourself toying with the idea of moving or relocating. If hunting for a new living space, you could receive some good news today. Financially, you could get a boost but make sure to watch your budget and bank account.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're the cosmic darling of the moment, which means people will find it incredibly hard to resist you and your charms today. Make sure you're using your gifts to win people over and create the kind of opportunities you want. Speak what you want into existence, then get to work.