That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 22, 2018.

We should be able to ease into our day with the Moon finishing up her transit through cozy and comfortable Taurus. A slow and steady approach will help us to get things done. For some of us it may be best to enjoy the quiet for now as the Moon moves into chatty Gemini by the evening, bringing the energy back up. With the Moon in Gemini, we'll find ourselves in the mood to get our hands on as many things as we can while discussing them along the way. Since Gemini is associated with learning, we may find that we're also in the mood to pick up something new like a book or a podcast.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The pace picks up significantly for you today as you may find yourself busy running around town with various errands and such. When it comes to your conversations with others and the information you absorb today, be mindful of soaking up too much negativity as it can affect your mood.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something special, today could bring a change to that. At the same time, it's important for you to remember that your worth isn't determined by how much you have or don't. If the outer stuff were stripped away who would you be?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

After a sleepy past few days, you might find yourself feeling a bit restless and looking for something to get into. Feed your cravings with something entertaining. Playing around with a new look could also be fun. However, if you find yourself feeling more sensitive than usual, talk it out with a friend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to dial things back a bit and take a timeout for yourself. There's no sense in trying to keep up with everyone else today because you won't really have the energy to do so. On a different note, this could also be a good time to channel your creative energy into something self-healing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your friends will provide you with the source of support and nurturing you need today, so don't hesitate to reach out to them. You can benefit greatly from the power of community so don't think you have to keep shouldering things on your own. Additionally, giving back to those in need is rewarding.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're super focused on your goals and aspirations today, which could provide you with an exercise on the value of following your heart. If you're not passionate about what you're doing, is it really worth doing? On a related subject, if you don't wholeheartedly believe in you, then who will?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be in the mood for some fun and adventure today, which could be a welcome change of pace after the very busy last few days that you've had. Feed your wanderlust with a sightseeing trip across town or feed your brain with a new book. Stepping out of your comfort zone feels good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be concerned with your finances today, as you look for ways to improve your financial future. This might be a good time for hashing out money plans with your partner exercising some discipline in how much you're spending. On an unrelated topic, intimacy can be healing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your partner or a close confidant could come calling on your attention or support today and you may be more than happy to oblige, as the good feelings go both ways. Though be mindful of giving too much time to folks that drain you. Focus on keeping your relationships reciprocal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's a busy day for you as you're motivated to tackle the work piling up on your plate. However, as practical and as hardworking as you are it's important that you make room for self-care too. Make sure to eat properly and get some fresh air as needed. You're not glued to your desk.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

After being a homebody for the past few days, you should find yourself in the mood to get out the house and have some fun. Look for events or activities that pique your interest and invite a few friends a long. You won't be disappointed. On a different note, tap into your creative inspiration.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling more withdrawn than usual today, which means it's the perfect time to stay home and get cozy on the couch. Even if you have to work during the day, an after work nap might be just the thing you need to recharge your batteries. Spending time with family is also nourishing.