We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 23, 2018.

With the Moon in communicative Gemini, it's shaping up to be a busy day. Though, with the Gemini Moon squaring off with multiple planets in dreamy Pisces, it could easily feel like we're running in circles. At midday, the Moon squares off with Mercury in Pisces, which could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and misunderstandings. However, if there's something that we need to get off our chests, this planetary combo can help us to do it. Later in the evening, when the Gemini Moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, we'll need to pay extra attention to the facts and details, as this Moon-Neptune pairing could create some haze and confusion. Still, for those of us that are artists and creatives, this combination could be helpful for inspiration. By late tonight, the Moon squares off with Venus in Pisces, possibly bringing up a relationship or financial issue. The best way to handle it is use our heads as well as our hearts.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you should today, which could lead you to make a hasty decision. That's why it will be important for you to be proactive in getting to the truth of the matter. On another note, can you say what you need to say with a little tenderness?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling a bit dejected today as a financial situation could hamper something that you've been planning. As they say, sometimes the best way out is through. Deal with the money matter now so you can get it off your plate. Meanwhile, when dealing with a friend, exercise boundaries.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you investing too much stock in what others think about you? Before you bend over backward trying to win the approval of someone else, recognize that the only person's opinion of you that matters right now is your own. As such, it may be time to draw the line with some folks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to stick to just the facts today, as a dream or ideal that you're holding on to could be clouding your judgement. While want you want isn't entirely impossible, you may need to spend some extra time figuring out how it can actually be applied to the real world. Challenge your beliefs.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You love your friends, but could someone in your camp be demanding a bit more of your time and energy than you can afford to give right now? Don't be afraid to be a little selfish, especially if this person is draining you. Sometimes the best way to help a person is to let them help themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The demands of your professional life and a significant relationship may have you feeling off kilter today. If this the case, then you may need to be proactive in carving out some time for yourself. Before you go above and beyond for others, figure out how to redirect some of that energy to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have your eyes set on something big, but the details on how to actually make it happen may be tripping you up. Before you go biting off more than you can chew, it may be worth going back to the drawing board and coming up with some workable solutions. No need to rush anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Could you be craving intimacy or something deeper from someone that's unavailable to you in some way? As tempting as it is to try and win this person over, know that forcing a love connection isn't the way to go. Remember your values when it comes to love and relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You and your partner or someone you live with may not be seeing eye to eye today, which could bring up some old buried feelings. Instead of stewing in your feels, this could be a good time to get things off your chest. Address the issue now, so you can finally let go of it and heal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could be feeling like you're stuck on a hamster wheel today. While you may have a ton of pressing things to do, you are going to have to make sure that you rest as hard as you work. In other words, guard your privacy and your peace of mind fiercely. This is how you can best take care of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could feel taken for granted or unappreciated today, which may not have you feeling as confident as you should. It may mean that you need to pull back a bit in how much you do for others. Meanwhile, don't be afraid to go off and do your own thing. If folks aren't on board, they will be.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might find yourself in your feels today, especially if it has to do with a family member or someone you live with. Know that you don't always have to put other's needs before your own. You don't always have to be the one to go out of your way to keep the peace. Sometimes, you need to push back.