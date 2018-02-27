We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 27, 2018.

The Moon is in playful and sunny Leo today, which may be a welcome shift for some after a very emotional Cancer Moon. The Moon makes no real connections to the other planets in the sky today, which means she's relatively free to do her own thing. With the Moon in a standout sign like Leo, we should be in the mood to do our own thing too, getting as creative and as fun as possible along the way. Under a Leo Moon we're called to be more self-expressive. Since this passionate zodiac sign is also associated with romance, today could also be good making a bold move with a crush engaging in some flirty banter, or having a romantic evening with the one we love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a little fun. Maybe you've been a homebody for the past few days or maybe your energy has been low. Today offers up a welcome change and the opportunity to get yourself out of the doldrums. Wherever your heart wants to take you today, go. Make your joy a priority.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your focus turns inward today as you may have a tougher time getting going than usual. Give yourself permission to take it slow as you need to take care of your more tender pieces. Home and family could be a source of nourishment, as well as listening to old tunes or watching old films.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How can you make the most impact with your words today? By choosing whether the words you speak are used to hurt or to heal. On that same token, be mindful of the information that you absorb today, gossip and bad news can take a toll on you too. Use your brain for something creative.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your money is on your mind today as you find yourself in the mood to splurge on something you've been wanting. If you can afford to treat yourself, go for it. Otherwise, this might be a good time to focus on your financial security. Still, know your worth isn't based on material stuff.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You should be feeling loads lighter today. Though if you need a little push, consider this your moment for a little self-pampering. Do at least one thing today that makes you feel good, even if it's venting to someone you trust about how you're currently feeling. The day is yours, go ahead and seize it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's time to draw the curtains closed and get back under the covers because you're most likely wiped out. Even if you can't call out sick today, you might want to make plans with your bed after work. Overall, you need some rest and relaxation. Don't feel guilty about wanting to take a break.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your friends are on hand to give you the love and care you need right now, so don't be shy about calling them up and leaning on them for support. You might find that a friend is in need of your help too. Mutual support is always nice. Just be mindful of giving all your energy away to a clingy type.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your goals and ambitions, you're called to get as creative as you can. Perhaps there's something that's been brewing in you, that needs to come out now. Today is a good day for it. Meanwhile, try not to worry too much about getting attention from others. Toot your own horn.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be hit with a serious case of wanderlust today. If so, now would be a good time to break out the vision board and start planning your next trip. Though if you're thirsting to go somewhere today, perhaps doing traveling by way of a foreign film or your taste buds will do the trick.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be craving some warmth and intimacy today, so schedule some alone time with your lover. If single, you might consider feeding your craving with some erotica. Though you'll probably be more interested in talking to a trusted confidant about the intense feelings bubbling up now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Partnership is the focus today, as you're asked to be mindful of the company you keep. If someone's energy is consistently dragging you down, you might want to work on minimizing their presence in your life. Work on cultivating more relationships based on mutually nourishing exchanges.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you've fallen off the wagon with eating well or looking after your body, today's a good time to get back on the horse. Overall, plan on making this a self-care day for you. Though self-care doesn't necessarily have to be anything physical. It can be as simple as telling someone the word "no".