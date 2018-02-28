We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 28, 2018.

The vibe hits a fever pitch today as the Moon continues her transit through bold and passionate Leo, jump-starting our morning as she goes off to meet up with fiery Mars in Sagittarius. If we're need in of some get-up-and-go, this planetary combo can give us the confidence and energy to go after what we want, capturing hearts and attention along the way. This cosmic team can make us feel a bit more demanding than usual, so we may need to be mindful of taking things too far. Leo is a sign that loves drama and the square off between the Leo Moon and Jupiter in Scorpio by mid-afternoon, could have us unnecessarily pushing our limits.

Towards the evening, the energy remains high as the Leo Moon teams up with rebellious Uranus in Aries. With these two together, we're called to think creatively while looking to ways to break free of things that have run their course. When Mercury in sensitive Pisces squares off with brash Mars in Sagittarius, we may need to watch out for disagreements and misunderstandings. Though for those of us that lead a creative life, this Mercury-Mars pairing can help to get the inspiration going. By the end of the night, Mercury teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could make for some very vivid, yet intuitive dreams.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to risk it all for something or someone today, but the universe is asking you to pump your brakes a bit. Seems like you might not have all the info you need to move forward or could be biting off more than you can chew. Channel that energy into something that's more solid.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling extra touchy or cranky today, which could have you snapping at your friends and family alike. Before you let your anger get the best of you, it may be best to take a breather from folks and go off and do your own thing. Try to make some time that's for you and you alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your supervisor or someone you work closely with could get under your skin today, which could have you on the defensive or ready to run for the hills. While you shouldn't make any hasty decisions, the issues you're having could be cluing you in on a larger, ongoing issue. You have options.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be getting the itch to find a new job or kick start a major plan related to your career. However, you run the risk of pushing yourself too far too soon. To get where you want to go, you need to be more strategic about your moves. Don't let instant gratification lure you off your path.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you may be up for some casual fun when it comes to your romantic life, a quick fix is not the answer. You're deserving of something more substantial, so why settle for less? If you're feeling restless or antsy, there's other ways you can make use of the energy. Give yourself what you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's likely you're feeling the urge to vent today and if you need to you should — with someone you trust. Otherwise you run the risk of sharing too much information with people that don't need to know your business. You're a master when it comes to words, make sure that doesn't change.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have to watch your wallet today, as you could get the impulse to pump your cash into something that may be more hype than legit. Remember if it sounds too good to be true, it is. On another note, if you find yourself with too much to do, know your limit. Take care of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Change could be afoot today when it comes to your career, especially if you've been feeling creatively and financially stifled. Don't feel like you have to conform to what others want in order for you to make progress. If you want things to change, it's up to you to start setting the trend.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's an old saying that goes: wherever you go, you take you with you. This might be today's lesson as it may be time for you to challenge a long held belief or way of thinking in order for you to move forward. You can try to avoid doing the work, but the finger will eventually point back to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Old patterns die hard, but today you're called to try things a different way, especially when it comes to how you react to stress or being forced to deal with your deeper feelings. If you truly want things to change for the better, you have to be willing to dig in and do the emotional work. You can do it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

People may come calling on your attention and expertise. While it's a good thing that your popularity is soaring, you need to make sure that the compensation being offered for you time and energy is worth it in the long run. Remember, you don't owe anyone a thing. Protect your interests.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself with the eye of the tiger today, in terms of going after your goals. Though before you risk not finishing what you start, it may be helpful to break things down into smaller, manageable pieces. On separate note, use your charm to help you get your point across.