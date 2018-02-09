We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 9, 2018.

The day may feel a bit stop-start thanks to the Sagittarius Moon syncing up with go-getter Mars in Sagittarius in the early a.m. and squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces hours later. As such, it may be best to take it as easy as possible during the first half of the day and go with the flow. The energy picks up and evens out by the late afternoon when the Sagittarius Moon meets up with Mercury in Aquarius. Under this cosmic combo, we should find ourselves in an upbeat and social mood — a perfect way to begin the weekend. In the meantime, if we're working on anything that requires creative and innovative thinking, this planetary match up can also help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, which could lead you to jump the gun or make a hasty decision. It might be better to wait until you've gathered all the facts first before you do anything. Feedback or advice from a few friends could be help bring clarity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The lines may get a little blurry between you and a friend today. As a result, it may feel like this person has overstepped your boundaries. Instead of sitting on the issue and holding a grudge about it, speak up and address the matter at hand. Meanwhile, it may be time to talk cash with a partner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The future of a professional or romantic relationship may be unclear to you right now, which could have you feeling uncertain about how you should navigate it. You may need to wait for more details before you move forward. Taking time to talk with this person can also help clear things up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be eager to undertake a big project today, but you may need to think twice about it before you do, especially if you haven't worked out the full details on how you're going to tackle it. Overall, now's the time to be mindful of spreading yourself thin and doing things in an unorganized way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling a tug between love and lust today as your heart wants one thing and your body may want another. While it may be easy to give in to your more immediate needs, do you want to risk recreating the same relationship patterns you've been trying to break? Use discernment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner, family member, or perhaps someone you live with may not be on the same page today — especially if you feel that this person hasn't been as dependable or present as you need them to be. The solution? Talk to them about how you feel. You might actually be heard.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be feeling a bit discontented about work or something you're working on. While your day to day life isn't always going to be fun or fulfilling, it's important that you make time to actively do the things that you love. In other words, it's up to you to seek out your own happiness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could manifest a paid opportunity based on your creative skill, but it will be important for you to get the full details on what this opportunity may involve so you don't undersell yourself. Meanwhile, when it comes to spending cash to go out and have fun, entertaining at home may be better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Things may feel off-kilter today between you and someone you're close to — namely a family member. Though you can easily clear things up by reaching out and talking to them. On another note, if you find yourself in your feelings today, talking to a friend or sibling could be helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be presented with the opportunity that could put your integrity on the line. Though as tempting as the offer may seem, the best thing for you to do is stick to your values, especially if you want to avoid trouble down the line. What you stand for says a lot about who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It may seem like a plan isn't coming together, especially when it comes to money. Perhaps you don't have the cash and getting the cash you need seems uncertain. Raising money through crowdfunding, pitching to investors, or finding paid opps through your network might help.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Today you're goal is to focus less on what others think or have to say about you and to focus more on what you think about yourself. If your confidence is feeling a bit shaky, this is the perfect time to draw inward and practice some self-affirmation. Sometimes you need to boost your own spirits.