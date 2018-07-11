We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 11, 2018.

We could find ourselves wading into an emotion ocean today as the Moon enters tender-hearted Cancer by mid-afternoon, gearing us up for tomorrow's game-changing Solar Eclipse in Cancer. The days leading up to an eclipse tend to be a bit stressful and unsettling and with the Moon in Cancer, these feelings are only amplified.

The good news is that the Moon will be joining up with doting and diligent Venus in Virgo by the late afternoon, which can help us take a rational and practical approach to getting what we need instead of letting our feelings get the best of us. A few moments later, the Cancer Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with letting go of the past and stepping out of our comfort zones. This cosmic energy is right in line with the job of a solar eclipse as it's meant to push us into new territory.

Still, it may be hard not to feel a bit tender as the Moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries and no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the late evening. While it will be important to acknowledge what we feel, the important thing is that we don't get stuck in those feelings. Saturn in Capricorn urges us to not just see a problem but to find a solution too. When Venus in Virgo teams up with Uranus in Taurus by late tonight, pushing us to break free of old habits and stale relationships, we should be able to find new ways to improve our connection to ourselves as well as the quality of our connections to others.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your attention turns to your home and family life today, which makes it a good time to get things done around the house that you may have been putting off. If you've been holding on to old stuff that could stand to be tossed out, it's a good time to do that too. Lighten your load.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have the gift of gab now, which means that just about anything you say will be well-received by your audience. As such, don't hesitate to speak your truth as you need to. Not everything you have to say is meant to be sugarcoated. Sometimes others need to hear things they may not like.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could receive some form of assistance or a way out of a financial matter that has been weighing on you. Meanwhile, do the people in your life reflect your personal values? In other words, you don't have to overextend yourself to those that may not even be on your level.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

For now, don't worry too much about your haters, when you have so many others in your corner and otherwise that are rooting for you. Focus on cultivating more of those relationships rather than giving your emotional energy to folks that don't deserve it. Keep building yourself a team.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be in the mood to escape but may not be able to due to the work that you have to do. However, recognize that the time and dedication you're putting in now will reap big rewards. On a similar note, if what you're doing is unfulfilling, isn't it time you took your happiness seriously?

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're the cosmic darling of the moment, and as such, word is traveling like wildfire about you and your reputation. Though you may be wondering if you deserve the fanfare, don't doubt for a second that it's you and your hard work that set things in motion in the first place. Claim your power.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your career, there's a chance that there's someone behind the scenes talking up you and your work, which could lead to an impressive opportunity. On a similar note, something you're working on behind the scenes has the ability to pay off. Keep pushing through.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time to start switching things up and step out of your comfort zone. Though you won't be able to do it alone. It's going to take the people you love as well as new friends to help you find the courage to embark on this new journey. If your relationships don't push you to grow, what are they doing?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be wondering whether your talent or something you're working on is good enough. However, if you don't believe that you're not good enough, others will believe the same. Focus on your accomplishments and acknowledge how good you are. Don't let bad habits get in your way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A relationship could challenge you today by bringing up old wounds and triggering emotions you may have thought you tucked away. However, this person could be the catalyst you need to better believe in yourself and to express that self without shame or doubt. Get out of your own way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you find yourself moved to do something for others today, do it because you want to not because you're motivated by guilt or a need to be validated by someone else. On another note, it's time to work on developing and releasing habits that help you to become a better version of you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Romance is on the horizon and there's a chance that you could meet someone worth keeping around, so long as you recognize that you're lovable and worth keeping around too. If you find yourself second-guessing yourself, focus on things that affirm you and your value. You're a catch.