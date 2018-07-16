We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 16, 2018.

With the Moon in hardworking and detailed-oriented Virgo, we're in the mood to get organized and get to work. The morning kicks off with a meeting between the Virgo Moon and Jupiter in Scorpio, which should lend a helpful and supportive vibe to the day. By late afternoon, the Moon goes on to oppose dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which is not so great for making important decisions but awesome for doing any kind of activity that requires a creative approach. By late tonight, the Virgo Moon ends the day with a meeting with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, which can be helpful in breaking a unhealthy habit or showing us what we need to purge from our lives.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your work life is where the sweet spot is right now and you're more than happy to put in the hours. As such, you could manifest praise or recognition from others. Meanwhile, when it comes to your health, now's the time to make sure all is well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your creative energy is through the roof now, which means that a project you're working on could put you on the map. Though overall, whichever direction you take today, your mission is to do what inspires you. In matters of the heart, you could meet someone new through a friend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family calls your attention today as you're feeling the urge to connect with those closest to you. If you find yourself in the feels today, don't hesitate to reach out to someone you love. Meanwhile, if you've been on the search for a new home, you could get some good news.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to the conversations you're having today, make sure they're the right ones. Try to steer clear of those that only have negative things to say or those that only come to you when they have a problem. Look toward the people and things that inspire and motivate you. Guard your energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got your eyes on the prize today when it comes to your cash. As such, you could manifest a paid opportunity. Still, be mindful of how you spend your cash today, because impulse shopping could have you spending more than you'd like. In terms of money management, stick to your budget.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your magnetism is hard to miss now, which means just about everyone wants to soak up your presence. While the extra attention is nice, be mindful of who you let past your velvet ropes. On another note, is it time to change up your look? A new 'do, outfit, or lipstick could be great for you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to dial things down a bit and check in with yourself. If you're feeling rundown or drained, it's usually a good sign that you need to slow down and take some time out for yourself. If you're not feeling social today, that's OK too. Meanwhile, when it comes to work, focus on what fulfills you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends lend you the support that you need today, especially when it comes to words of encouragement. On another note, when it comes to plugging yourself into new opportunities, it's time to work your contact list. You're powerfully persuasive, so reach out and connect with folks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your reputation is glowing now, thanks to all the work that you've been putting in. As such, you could receive some sort of recognition or financial reward. At the same time, if you find yourself thinking too hard about what others think of you, remember, how you feel about you is what matters.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today, you're reminded that whatever you put your mind to you can accomplish. Though at the same time, not everything needs to be so serious. Give yourself some time to daydream and let your mind wander. What kind of inspiration will you find today? If you look, you'll find it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This is the perfect day for drawing close to someone you love as you're in the mood for some intimate bonding. You don't have to soldier through anything alone if you don't want to. By allowing others in, you are getting the emotional nourishment you need. Also, keep an eye on your cash.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about networking and partnerships as you're encouraged to connect with people that can assist you with furthering your career. On a slightly different note, when it comes to relationships, be wary of getting into any that are lopsided or lack reciprocity. In fact, reciprocity is your mantra.