We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 17, 2018.

The day may start off a bit slow thanks to the Moon in Virgo going Void-of-Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs). With the Moon VOC until late this afternoon, it's usually a good idea to finish what we already have on our plates rather than begin anything new or of importance. By the late afternoon, the Moon shifts into partnership and beauty-oriented Libra, putting the emphasis on teamwork, connecting with others, as well as pretty people and things.

Since Libra is also associated with balance, we should find ourselves in the mood to bring more balance to our lives and relationships. Speaking of relationships, the Libra Moon opposes wounded Chiron in Aries by the early evening, which could highlight a sore spot in a close relationship that may call for communication and boundaries in order to heal it. With the Libra Moon squaring off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by late tonight, we may be pushed to address or end a relationship that is unbalanced or non-reciprocal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be overly concerned with what others think today but try not to see yourself through their eyes. If necessary, connect with the people in your life that you can count on to be supportive. But don't put too much energy into the relationships that make you feel like you've got something to prove.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love staying busy and putting in work but today you're asked to not to bite off more than you can chew today. Your job for today is looking to ways that you can treat your body and your soul better. Meanwhile, if something that you're working hits a snag or a delay, take it as a sign to chill.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic interest may be triggering some fears for you around intimacy and commitment but the issue may be more in your head than anything. For now, try not to focus on the outcome of this connection. For now, focus on being in the moment. In other words, don't overthink things.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and someone you're close to (or a person you live with) may not be on the same page today, which may push you to speak up for yourself and draw boundaries where needed. On a different note, an unfulfilling professional relationship may need to come to an end. Guard your energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's OK if you don't have all of the answers. It's not your job to know everything. The best you can do is be open to learning what you don't know. Meanwhile, you might be tempted to try and get everything done in one day, but you're going to have to pace yourself. Move with intention.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may have to watch out for spending money that you don't have today. However, if it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something nice, give yourself the green light. On another note, when it comes to your creative talent, you could receive a paid offer. Make sure the money is right.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about you and what you're feeling today and by the looks of things, there may be someone close to you that gets under your skin. Know that you have options in terms of how you deal with the situation. You can let this person press your buttons or not. The choice is totally up to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts might be rather heavy today as you find yourself worried about something that may be beyond your control. While you're not a fan of not being in control of every outcome, your mission for today will be to worry only about the things you have power over. There's no use in worrying.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may feel like an odd-duck out when it comes to a circle of friends or a group of people that you're associated with. The situation could have you questioning your worth and whether you truly belong to this particular community. However, know that it's not up to them. You determine your value.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be dealing with some self-doubt today and wondering if you're good enough, namely where your career and ambitions are concerned. However, if you're looking to others to validate your worthiness today, try looking inward instead. Remember, you are the captain of your ship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may have some strong opinions today that you can't help but to share. But before you say anything, stop for a moment and ask yourself if it's worth saying. Will your words help or heal anything or anyone? Is the criticism constructive? Look to ways you can add value to the convo.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Is there someone close to you demanding more of you than you can afford to give right now. Don't allow guilt or the need for approval trick you into giving more of yourself than you're comfortable with. It could be time to detach yourself a bit from the relationship. Financially, it's time to get on track.