We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 18, 2018.

The day kicks off with some excitable energy, thanks to the relationship-oriented Libra Moon teaming up with aggressive Mars in Aquarius in the early hours of the morning. With the Moon and Mars working together, we get the energy and motivation we need to tackle projects and problems head on by using our wits and working alongside others. Though with Mars still retrograde in Aquarius and Mercury retrograde in Leo looming, we'll have to make sure we're on the same page when it comes to dealing with each other. Otherwise, the Moon and Mars can trigger arguments and taking things way too personally. By late tonight the Libra Moon has a bit of a run-in with dreamy Neptune in Pisces which warns us against over-idealizing a person or relationship.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You usually have no qualms about coming to the rescue of a friend. But before you go rushing in to save the day, make sure your friend is actually in need of your help or advice. Otherwise, your help might not be so welcome. On another note, working on behalf of those in need is rewarding.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It may feel like you've got the eye of the tiger today when it comes to your goals and ambitions. Now's the perfect time to review where you are and make sure you're on target. Meanwhile, teamwork makes the dream work. Don't under estimate the power of helping hands in achieving a goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood for some fun today. As a result, you might find yourself booking a trip or embarking on a trip that's as relaxing as it is educational and entertaining. Though if travel isn't on the agenda, look to activities that happily push you out of your comfort zone and immediate environment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a lot stronger and resilient than you give yourself credit for, but today you might be reminded of that strength. Even if a current challenge or opportunity scares you, acknowledge the fear but don't give it any power. If necessary, your family can provide you the extra support you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to your partner (either professional or romantic) or someone close to you, it could be easy to misunderstand each other, so it may be best to ask for clarification if needed. Meanwhile, look towards spending time today with someone that energizes you and pushes you to think.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's all about work today but before you go dashing off to that next project, make sure the time and energy it will require is really worth it, especially when it comes to your cash. Though if the compensation isn't up to par, it may be time for you to speak up and ask for what you truly deserve.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have a lot to get off your chest today. And if it's something that's worth saying; something that helps you with asserting yourself, don't be shy in saying it. Don't let guilt, obligation, or avoidance get in the way of you expressing yourself. The only one you owe anything to is yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Some old feelings could come up for you today which could throw you off. But this could be a good opportunity for you to deal with them instead of letting them linger on. A heart to heart may be necessary between you and a family member or someone you live with. Don't avoid the issue.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to set some boundaries today between you and a friend. Overlooking their behavior (if it bothers you) won't win you any brownie points or peace of mind. Meanwhile, when it comes to what you say to others, make sure you're using your words constructively. Be mindful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to go for the gusto when it comes to your career and aspirations. If there's something you want, try not to spend too much time today talking yourself out of it. Instead, focus on all the reasons why this opportunity or reward should be yours. Speak in the affirmative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got a big plan or vision that you want to see through and you're more than willing to put your energy into making it happen. However, when it comes down to the nitty gritty of what it's going to take to see your plans unfold, make sure you're not getting in over your head.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be in your feels today but if there's something bothering you, it's best to admit it than trying to avoid it or sweep it under the rug. On the flip side, you could find the inner strength you need to face one of your fears.