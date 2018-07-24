We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 24, 2018.

The Sagittarius Moon spends much of the day Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs), which means our time will be best spent on tying up loose ends and handling things that we're already working on.

Aside from the VOC Moon, there may still be a fog in the air as Venus in Virgo opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces this afternoon, which could cloud our judgement in a major way when it comes to love, relationships, and financial matters. In terms of a Venus-Neptune pairing like this, the best thing to do is pay attention to both the facts (Virgo) and our intuition (Pisces) as these will be the things to guide us forward.

Luckily, the Moon shifts into pragmatic Capricorn by the early evening, helping us to remain realistic and steer clear of "fantasy land". By late tonight, the Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus which can help us to make necessary changes fueled by this week's Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius (July 27).



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you doing things for others because you want to? Or are you doing things for others in order to validate how valuable you are? If it's the latter, you're asked to take a step back today and honor yourself a little bit more. Meanwhile, is it time to do something more fulfilling with your career?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A new romance or the possibility of one could have you ready to risk it all for a certain someone. Before you get too excited, is this person someone you could realistically see in your life on a regular basis or are you more focused on the ideal of it all? It's OK to take your time with this one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be having some qualms or second thoughts today as to whether what you're doing for a living is really what you want to do long-term. If you've been trying to keep up appearances for others, you might not be able to do it for much longer. Focus on what your spirit really needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may not be thinking as clearly as you should now, or you could be over-idealizing a situation. Before you get swept up in a fantasy, it could help to talk about it with someone close to you, so they can show you where you may be missing crucial details. Be open to receiving feedback.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may feel like money is slipping through your fingers today, which means it will be important for you to watch where it goes. If you receive a financial offer, perhaps related to a job, make sure what you're being paid and how you're being paid is good with you. Watch out for fraud too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A significant relationship, either romantic or professional, may not be all it's cracked up to be. Instead of trying to force things to go your way, take a step back and ask yourself if the person in question is really showing up for you in the way that they should. Allow others to do the work with you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be feeling more tender and compassionate than usual but be mindful of letting others take advantage of your kindness. The tenderness you're feeling could be a clue that you need to pay more attention to how you feel and get the emotional nourishment you need. Take a time out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Have you been sacrificing too much of your own happiness for the sake of others? Yes, people need you and yes, it's perfectly fine to look to ways you can help improve the world around you. However, you can't give from an empty well. Save some of that altruistic spirit for yourself. You deserve it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Is your home environment conducive to your success? If your home is not your sanctuary, it may be time to consider moving instead of trying to make it work where you are. You need a peaceful and stable home-base to operate from. If money is an issue, it's time for a savings plan. Move on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may have some high ideals about how life and love are supposed to go, but are those ideals a little too lofty? Not that you have to lower your standards or settle for less, but sometimes how you think things should go doesn't always turn out the way that you expect it, and that's OK too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to a financial matter, know that if an offer sounds too good to be true, it just might be. If you have a partner, it may be time for you two to have a hard discussion about money. If you've been paying more than your fair share of anything, it's time to draw some boundaries with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling uncertain about a relationship or whether you want to be in one. Know that you don't have to force anything you're currently not feeling. You don't need another person to complete you. You're already a whole person. Meanwhile, be open to receiving support from others if needed.