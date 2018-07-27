We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 27, 2018.

The major news of the the day is this afternoon's game-changing Lunar Eclipse in unconventional Aquarius. With a lunar eclipse correlating to a full moo — and full moons representing endings, release, and completion — we should expect this eclipse to usher in changes that remove things from our lives that we no longer need, while helping us to complete a significant chapter in our lives. With this eclipse also joining feisty Mars retrograde in Aquarius, this eclipse could be a very moody and anxious one, which means that it may be best for us to engage activities and our friendships that help to ground and emotionally support us.

Above all, we should recognize that whatever changes or shifts that this eclipse brings us over the next six months, they will help us to grow, draw closer to our communities, inspire progressive change, and become more comfortable in our skin.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might see some shifts and developments in your friendships, which might call you to step up and draw a line, especially if a friendship hasn't been as reciprocal as it should. Meanwhile, word about your reputation could help seal the deal on an impressive opportunity. Community is key.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Could a big career change be ahead of you? It looks like it. If you've been thinking about heading towards greener pastures where your current job is concerned, you could receive the push you need to make your exit. On a different note, you could receive some major accolades for your hard work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you're planning on getting anywhere, it's time to drop some dead weight along the way, specifically when it comes to the thoughts and beliefs that hold you back and keep you tethered to the past. You are limitless, Gemini and it's time that you found that out. There's a big world out there for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A financial matter could come to a head today, but whatever news you receive could be helpful for you in becoming more financially savvy and stable. At the same time, you're reminded to focus only on the things you can control and to detach from getting a specific outcome. Believe in you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Relationships are your focus now, as you could find yourself ready to leave a dead-end partnership (either professional or romantic), end the single life, or commit to a partner. Either way, you're being pushed to redefine what it means to make space for another while holding space for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While you're good at being of service to others, you're being asked to step back and direct some of that energy inward. If you're feeling sick, rundown, or overwhelmed right now, take it as a sign that you need to change some of your routines and habits to improve your well-being. Self-care is needed.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love and romance are at the forefront as you could be ready to call it quits on an on-again, off-again affair or a love connection that lacks passion. If you're happy where you are, things could be getting a bit more serious with your beloved. In terms of your creative talent, your star is on the rise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your home and family life are in the spotlight as someone you live with or share a bloodline, could push your buttons in a major way today. This could be just the push you need to lay down boundaries or, in some cases, move out of a toxic environment. Overall, it's time to release the past. Let go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It might help to be a bit more intentional with the words you speak today, as they carry more impact than you know. At the same time, it just may be your words that help to catapult you into the spotlight, either by way of a lecture, workshop, article, or anything else that puts you in front of others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may find yourself defending your values and your self-worth today, especially if there's someone trying to sell you short or overstep your boundaries. Remember, you get to decide how others treat you, not the other way around. In terms of your money, go after what's yours.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to level-up when it comes to how you see yourself and approach the world around you. If you want to be taken seriously, then you may be called to start setting better boundaries. At the same time, you are shedding a version of yourself to make way for something better.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you find yourself feeling sluggish today and having a hard time getting going, give yourself time to rest and to catch up. Overall, you're in need of some TLC and healing. On another note, how in touch with your anger are you? It's time to own it and make peace with it. Start loving all of you.