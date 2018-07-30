We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 30, 2018.

The Moon remains in dreamy and soothing Pisces today, providing us with some healing balm as we recover from last week's Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius. If we're feeling tired or rundown, the Pisces Moon urges us to take the day slow and get as much rest and relaxation as possible. Since the sensitive Pisces Moon can also bring up deep feelings, we're also encouraged to reach out for help from others as needed. Acts of kindness towards others can also be rewarding. For those of us that could use some creative inspiration, the Moon in Pisces can help as well.

By late tonight, the Moon syncs up with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio, which can help to put us in the right place at the right time. Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to pull back and give yourself a break. Tune in and listen to your body. It's not the time for pushing forward but for resting and recharging your batteries. Your intuition is high now, but in order to hear it, you'll need some peace and quiet. A financial blessing could come through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your friends are what you need to get by today, so don't be afraid to call on them for the help or support you need. Meanwhile, a business or professional opportunity could come to you by way of someone you know. In terms of a romantic relationship, you could meet someone worthwhile.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself craving some praise or attention today, namely when it comes to your career and accomplishments. There's a good chance you'll receive that recognition, too. However, if you don't, make sure that you don't allow it to take the wind out of your sails. Celebrate you anyway.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be in the mood for an escape today, so don't be surprised if you find yourself booking the next flight or bus out of town. Even if travel isn't a part of the plan (just yet), you can still benefit by breaking free of the monotony and engaging anything that stimulates your mind and your passion.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be craving some deep intimacy with someone special today, which would make it the perfect day to schedule some one-on-one time. Know that your magnetism is through the roof now, so if single, you might not be for long. On the flip side, if you're feeling moody, take a timeout.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're in the mood to get pampered today and there's a good chance that your wish could be granted. Though don't be afraid to tell someone what you need. Meanwhile, someone could come calling on you for help, and while you love to help others, be mindful of letting this person drain you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You feel your best today when you're at your most productive. So if there are things on your to-do list that need to be checked off, now's the time when you can power right through them. Speaking of work, if you're looking for a new gig, today is a good time to send out resumes and connect with employers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're in the mood for love, so get out and get to flirting. You might just snag someone worth your time. If you already have someone special in your life, tonight could be good for a romantic date. Creatively, you're also on fire. Something you cook up could be the thing that lands you on the map.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit sluggish today, but that's usually a sign that you need to slow down and chill. If you need a pick-me-up, look towards spending time with loved ones as they can help to boost your spirits. Though don't try to fight what you're feeling. Give yourself time to heal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your day might be super busy today, packed with all kinds of conversations, errands, and connections. Though you may want to be mindful of the kinds of conversations and connections that you make today as you could quickly feel overloaded if you're not careful. Make time for a friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You deserve to treat yourself, so look to ways that you can spoil yourself today. Meanwhile, when it comes to your money, you could receive a job offer or a boost in pay. Though if you've been thinking of asking for a pay increase, this could be a good time to start making your case. Honor your worth.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The spotlight is on you today as you're encouraged to engage the people, places, and experiences that fill your heart with joy. If it's been a while since you've actually had the freedom to enjoy yourself, today reminds you to nurture your mind, body, and soul. Meanwhile, an opportunity awaits.