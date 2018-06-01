We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 1, 2018.

The planets are super busy today, which means we'll be super busy too, especially with the Moon in hardworking Capricorn. The morning kicks off with a meeting between Mercury in chatty Gemini and active Mars in Aquarius, throwing the first half of the day into overdrive. We'll need to keep up at lightening speed to handle all the calls, emails, meetings, errands, social media posts, etc. that the day will be tossing our way. Though with this Mercury-Mars meetup, we'll be more than ready to respond to the challenge as this is the kind of cosmic combo that makes our minds sharp.

Later in the morning, Venus in Cancer teams up with Jupiter in Scorpio followed by a mid-day meeting between Jupiter and the Capricorn Moon, bringing us some good fortune when it comes to financial and relationship matters. When the Moon opposes Venus about an hour later followed by a meeting between the Moon and dreamy Neptune in Pisces late in the afternoon, we're reminded of the importance of listening to our heads and our hearts. By late tonight, the Moon and power-hungry Pluto team up in Capricorn to help us find the determination and strength we need to face any challenge head on.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the power to influence folks with your words today, so if you have something important to share with the public, do it. You might want to send out those important emails, host that big meeting, make that call, or send out that resume. Speak from the heart. Your passion is contagious.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a boss these days when it comes to your career and you should be making sure that you're paid like one. If you've been thinking about asking for a raise, today would be an awesome time to do it. You could also manifest a better paying job too. Start working your connections.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If yesterday felt like a dud, today's a brand new day and you should be feeling brand new too. The cosmos continues to remind you that you have the power to speak what you want into being, so speak with confidence. You can accomplish what you put your mind to. Your money improves too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your intuition is intense today, so don't be surprised if you feel like you can see and hear everything before it even happens. That said, you might want to keep any plans that you have for now under wraps too. For now, focus on doing the things that make you happy. P.S. You are loved, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might need to be extra mindful about how you spend your time today, specifically when it comes to being in the company of other people. You're feeling a bit tender now and the last thing you need is to be around folks that drain you. Create pockets of solitude and softness for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Big things are happening for you on the career front and today is no different. You could receive some big news in regards to a promotion or another professional opportunity. You might even receive some widespread recognition for your work. Claim your moment in the spotlight.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for you to take a risk today, especially where your career or professional goals are concerned. If there's been something you've been on the fence about doing, today asks you to trust your instincts and don't second-guess yourself. Believe in your own abilities. You've got this!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel like you're a force to be reckoned with today and you're right. As such, don't get too caught up in thinking about what could go wrong because there's so many things that are about to go the way you want. Remember that authenticity is the key to your magnetism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your words have power behind them now, so make sure you're having the right conversations. If you have a contract or agreement to negotiate, there's a good chance that things will work in your favor, namely where money is concerned. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today, you're reminded that your worth is not contingent on how much you do for others. Though what you do for others is valuable. Financially, you deserve more, so make sure you ask for it. Meanwhile, if you find yourself feeling sensitive today, lean on your friends and fam for support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're what's hot in the streets these days, so don't be surprised if you have people falling over themselves trying to get next to you. Bask in the spotlight, because you deserve it. Celebrate yourself. You might even find yourself feeling more optimistic. Don't question it, just go with it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling a bit restless today, but you can channel that extra energy into something worthwhile. Maybe you might want to organize your home or carve out some quiet time to work on that project you've been avoiding. Time to put some action into making your dreams real.