We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 12, 2018.

The Moon finishes out her stay in hardworking and committed Capricorn, helping us to keep our nose to the grindstone and get work done. By mid-day, the Moon squares off with rebellious Uranus in Aries, which could have us feeling distracted and ready for something new. Though the key to using this Moon-Uranus aspect is to take a look at anywhere in our lives where we could a fresh start or an innovative approach and to start taking the steps to get there. When the Moon moves into unconventional Aquarius later this evening, the theme around starting fresh and taking a road less traveled will be even stronger. With the help of the Moon in Aquarius, we could experience a breakthrough or simply find comfort in being our own unique selves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be feeling like an outsider of sorts today. No matter how hard you try, you don't seem to fall in with what everyone else is doing, namely where your career and achievements are concerned. Remember that you weren't meant to fit in. Look to the rebels in your life for inspiration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's no sense in trying to hide or water down your truth. The first step in claiming your personal freedom is recognizing that you need to be free in the first place. No use in fencing yourself in by going along with a program that you don't believe in. You set your own trends and norms.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a quote that goes something like, "insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results". This might be something to keep in mind today, as there's a relationship with someone or an approach to your money that needs to be taken in a different direction. Break free.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner or someone you work closely with may not be on the same page when it comes to a shared goal or something that you've been hoping to accomplish. If you're going to find a solution, it's time to determine where you need to compromise and where to stand firm.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may feel like a project or assignment you're working on has become an albatross around your neck, leaving you with an itch to quit. If you've bit off more than you can chew, you may need to be honest about that. Otherwise, you may need to enlist the help of someone close to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Transformation is a process, Virgo. So there's no use in pushing yourself faster or harder than necessary right now, as the changes you want to see happen will happen in their due time. Even the smallest steps you're taking are adding up to something bigger. Keep taking it one day at a time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner, family member, or someone you live with may rub you wrong today. Though you don't usually like conflict, a catharsis of sorts may be needed if you're going to move past the situation. Things will smooth out afterwards. On another note, when's the last time you had some fun?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You more than likely have a packed schedule today, though somewhere in the thick of the action, you could have a moment of clarity when it comes to an idea or something that you've been working on. Go where your inspiration leads you. Feeling off-balance? Take some time to regroup.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

An impulse buy could catch your eye today, but you may have to temper the need to spend your cash. At the very least it should be on something that you need rather than a luxury item for now. Also, if your feet have been dragging on getting something done, you'll get the energy you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Something doesn't become a norm, unless you deem it so. Remember this when it comes your family dynamics or traditions. Who are you separate from those? Today could give you an answer. For now, focus on things that are self-affirming. You determine the markers by which you identify.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for a refresh. It's time to clear out your mental cache and dump the garbage that you've accumulated over the last month. Want to know where to start? Start with unnecessary distractions and work your way up to your fears and worries. Write, vent, yell, cry — just get it all out.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be itching to pull the trigger on a plan or an idea, but is this something you really want? Best to take a step back and let the excitement die down a little to see if you still feel the same way. Overall, take a moment to block out the noise and reconnect with yourself.