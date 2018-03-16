We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 16, 2018.

The Moon remains in dreamy and intuitive Pisces all day, keeping the vibe chill for the most part. Yet we can also find ourselves feeling a bit more sensitive and emotional than usual, specifically as the Pisces Moon syncs up with Neptune in Pisces late this morning. Since Pisces is known for its compassionate and creative nature, today may be a good time to channel our feelings into something creative or doing something kind on behalf of another. As we gear up for tomorrow's New Moon in Pisces, today reminds us to give our dreams room to flourish and to look out for others as well as ourselves. Later tonight the Moon meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which encourages us to seek out the healing we need while being the change that we want to see in the world.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit moody blue or rundown today, but that's just a clue that your body needs more rest and tender, loving care. Carving out some solitude for yourself can help you achieve the clarity and calm you need. Meanwhile, it's time to stop seeing yourself through others' eyes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you have a cause that you need to raise funds for or you're look to give your time to helping those less fortunate, this could be a gold star day for you. To keep the abundance flowing into your life, it's helpful to show up as a blessing for others too. Spending time with friends could be healing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might want to make a wish today, because you could be on the receiving end of something good where your career is concerned. This could be encouraging news if you're looking for work, so keep the faith. In terms of an intimate partnership, you may be ready to take a big step.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be getting closer to making a dream come true. All you need is the right person in your corner to help you make it happen. There's a good chance that you could connect with that person today, perhaps through your clientele list or someone that want to take you under their wing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're looking to change a habit or make some improvements, you're reminded to be gentle with yourself today. Attacking yourself with negative thoughts or feelings won't help you get any closer to your goal. On a separate note, you could get good news on a financial or biz matter.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The romance could be hard to ignore today with someone new but you may need to do a bit more investigation to make sure they are who they seem. If you already have a bae, spending time with them could be healing for you. A business partnership could be responsible for creative gold.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling eager to help someone out today, if you have the energy feel free to do so. By that same token, there's a saying that charity begins at home. Make sure you're not neglecting your own needs in your quest to do good for others. Slow down and tune in to your body.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love is in the air, which means that you could hit it off with someone that may have you completely bewitched. Take a chance and open your heart. In terms of your creative energy, you could be feeling super inspired. Whatever ideas come through, go with them. They could pay off big.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself in your feels today, don't try to fight it. Your emotions can be helpful in connecting you with your intuition. At the same time, don't lose perspective, an issue may be smaller than what it really is. If you've been considering moving, you could get some good news.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It will be hard for others not to listen to you today, as you have the power to captivate everyone's attention while saying just the right things they need to hear. If you need to "sell" yourself or your skills to someone, you could make an excellent case today. Let intuition be your guide.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When's the last time you treated yourself to something nice? Today is a good day if it's been awhile. Also, in terms of your finances, you might find yourself thinking about matters around lack and abundance. Be mindful of ways that you may be blocking your blessings. Be open to receive.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you're waiting for a blessing to come through, remember that you are the blessing. In other words, there isn't much that you can't do when you honor your magic. Someone in your circle has your back, reach out and connect with a kindred spirit if you need some encouragement.