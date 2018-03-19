We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 19, 2018.

As the Moon gets ready to move into laid-back Taurus later this evening, we might find ourselves toiling away furiously during the first half of the day with the Moon still in passionate Aries. Near the the late afternoon, the Aries Moon syncs up with rebellious Uranus in Aries, which can be good for innovative ideas or breaking away from something that's run its course. Later tonight when the Moon shifts into Taurus, the vibe calms down significantly, as we focus on comfort and practicalities. A few hours later, the Taurus Moon syncs up with hardworking Mars in Capricorn, which could be good for sensual pleasure as well as burning the midnight oil.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus turns to financial matters today and you've got your eye on the prize. This could be a good day for job hunting and getting your name out to the people that you want to work with. If you plan on staying put, you could get on the radar of a VIP with a bold yet strategic move.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be feeling a wave of inspiration today, which could have you ready to embark on a new journey or at the very least, defend something you believe in with great passion. If you find yourself feeling restless, try and channel that energy into a new project or learning opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to dial things down a notch but you may have a hard time getting settled. This could be a good time for working on something quietly behind the scenes or getting in some quality time with your lover. Either way, you can burn off some energy. Don't stew in your feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get all the help you need from your friends today, who'll be waiting in the wings to cheer you on or offer you a pep talk if you need one. By that same token, some may come calling on you. Though you give so much already, don't feel obligated to answer the call unless you want to.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You probably won't need a energy drink because the cosmos is bringing you all the energy you need. If you've been slogging through a project or need an extra push towards the finish line, you should receive the second wind you need to see things through. Go forth and conquer the day.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to let loose and have some fun, as you could use the break. Whether you decide to hang with friends or fly solo, do something that inspires and invigorates you. Meanwhile, romance could be a bright spot too. There's nothing sexier than how you feel when you're having fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone may get under your skin, most likely someone you live with or a family member. While you shouldn't swallow your feelings, know that you have a choice as to how you respond. Though if you need to make your feelings known, by all means do so. The truth will set you free.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Be mindful of the conversations you get into today. Some might be inspiring and helpful while others may be a drain and a waste of your time. When it comes to an idea, a collaboration with someone could get it off the ground. Have clients? You could make some new ones today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've been working so hard, you might be in the mood to splurge on yourself today. If it won't hurt your wallet, go ahead and indulge. When it comes to money matters, you might want to watch for sudden expenses. In the meantime, you may be able to uncover a new financial opportunity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling quite sexy today. You've got the green light from the universe to revel in this lusty energy. You deserve. As such, your romantic options could increase or you may find your honey unable to keep their hands off of you. If you're feeling creative, go with it. It's good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in your feelings. Though you should give yourself space to feel what you feel, try not to wallow in it. Use art as a form of therapy or mediation to help you clear your mind and shift any negative thoughts. Don't be shy about leaning on your family or friends either.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to seriously think how you can get your message out into the world, especially if you've been thinking about starting a podcast, writing an article, or launching a website. How can you best put materials out into the world that can help market you in your sleep? Consider your options.