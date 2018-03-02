We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 2, 2018.

After yesterday's Full Moon in Virgo, the energy remains productive and the focus continues on detoxing, releasing, and getting organized with the Moon still in the zodiac sign associated with work, health, and routines. The day starts off with a meeting between Mercury in Pisces and Jupiter in Scorpio, which bodes well for communication, sharing information, and connecting with others. For those of us that may be looking to impress or win people over with our thoughts and ideas, this cosmic combination can be helpful and inspiring.

By mid-day, the Virgo Moon teams up with Pluto in Capricorn, helping us to put some oomph in our self-improvement efforts. With the help of this cosmic pairing, we should be able to get clear on what needs fixing and what needs to be tossed out completely, especially in regards to feelings or attitudes that may be preventing us from progressing forward. When the Virgo Moon squares off with feisty Mars in Sagittarius by the early afternoon, we'll have to be mindful of using our words as weapons, as this Moon-Mars mashup could have us feeling cranky and on edge.

After that Moon-Mars hiccup in the afternoon, the mood shifts for the better as the Virgo Moon teams up with Jupiter in Scorpio and opposes Mercury in Pisces, helping us to channel our energy into worthwhile projects. At the same time, having the Moon working alongside Mercury and Jupiter can also help us to find the right words or the right outlets to express our feelings if we need to get something off of our chests. By the evening, the Virgo Moon moves into an opposition with Venus in Pisces, which pushes us to bring our heads and our hearts into alignment.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep plugging away, Aries. What you're working on may not be ready for a big reveal just yet, but continue to refine and improve what you're working on so it will be just the way you want it. On a separate note, it's time for you to do some healing. Talking to someone you trust is helpful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a chance that you could blow something out of proportion today when it comes to a romantic relationship or a friendship. Before you jump to conclusions, consider opening up the lines of communication and working things out between the both of you. Find the middle ground.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel like you're under pressure today when it comes to meeting the demands of your professional and personal life. While it can be easy to get stressed and get in your feelings, one of the best things you can do today is set aside some special time for yourself. Easy does it as you go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While embarking on a big project may seem like a good idea at first, you could easily find yourself running around like a chicken with its head cut off if you don't pace yourself. At the same time, it might be helpful to evaluate the ways you're letting certain beliefs hinder your progress.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

While you may be going through a creative spurt or itching to do something new, you're going to have to be mindful about what you take on, especially if it's not bringing in any income for you. In romance, be wary of spending too much energy on someone that triggers your insecurities.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling a bit cranky today, namely when it comes to something home- or family-related. Before you lose it, talk to your partner or someone close to you to come up with a solution to your problem. You don't always have to solve everything on your own.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It may be all too easy to pack your schedule to the hilt today, but that might end up leaving you unnecessarily tired and moody in the long run. While you have responsibilities to tend to, try not to get distracted with things that don't really warrant your attention right now. Pare down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be itching to spend some money today, but be wary of making impulse buys or blowing cash on something that might be all hype and little substance. This goes for items and experiences. On a similar note, a sudden expense could dampen your plans. Come up with other options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Are you feeling hypersensitive today because you're worried too much about what others think of you? If the answer is yes, you may want to spend some time with yourself today to clear your mind and do things for yourself that are self-affirming. Spending time with loved ones can help.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It may be hard to hide how you really feel about something today, so you might as well go ahead and speak your truth. While you don't have to sugarcoat what you have to say, ask yourself if there's a way that you can say what you need to from a place of love and compassion. Honor intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've never really been a member of the pack, but you might decide that a group, network, or association that you may belong to, may not be able to offer you the fulfillment or sense of belonging it once did. Try not to take this to heart, you are evolving. Look to those that match your evolution.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Are others demanding too much of your time and energy or is someone that you work closely with rubbing you the wrong way? Instead of avoiding the issue, you may need to speak up for yourself today. Now's not the time for going out of your way to accommodate others unless it's reciprocal.