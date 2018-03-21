We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 21, 2018.

The Moon finishes her transit through steady and stable Taurus today, helping us to stay the course when it comes to taking care of the tasks on our plate. With Mercury going retrograde tomorrow, it's still about about finishing what we start before moving on to something new. The Moon syncs up with Pluto in Capricorn and Jupiter in Scorpio by mid-day which could be good for uncovering financial opportunities and taking care of money matters. By late tonight, the Taurus Moon teams up with healing Chiron in Pisces to calm us down and give us some tender, loving vibes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could manifest a new job, a salary bonus, or another financial opportunity. Though the key to getting it means you'll have to stick to a game plan and maintain the momentum that you've been building. Don't let your need to rush through get in the way of you claiming your prize.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It may be time to release an old belief around partnership. Just because someone may have let you down before, doesn't mean that it's something that will happen again with someone else. You have people in your corner that want to support you. Get out of your own way and let them in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in need of a total mind, body, and soul care kit right now. That said, don't neglect your needs. If you find yourself moving slower than usual today, that's a good thing because you should be taking it easy. You don't need to jam pack your schedule with busywork. Take a timeout.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to fulfilling something you've been wishing for or executing a plan, you're stronger in numbers. A connection that you make today could pay off big down the line. Meanwhile if you have a partner, you might find yourself dreaming and thinking about the future. It looks bright.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're on the come up, Leo and today may provide you with another milestone in this chapter. However, if the praise and accolades aren't immediately apparent, it's OK for you to pat yourself on the back. Celebrate your achievements. You've come a long way. That's a big deal.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got a powerful voice and more and more people want to hear what you have to say. In what ways can you amplify your voice? Is it time for you to research ways that you can better market yourself? Make your connections count. On a related note, you could have a big aha moment.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to take a look at your long-term security. Is it time to purchase that insurance you need or look into ways that you can invest your cash? It may seem daunting but it's not impossible. Working with a financial advisor could be beneficial. Meanwhile, you have more resources than you think.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may feel like you're being pulled in two directions today as someone could be wanting your time and attention while you would much rather be free and off doing you're own thing. If necessary, find a way to compromise. Though if this person is a drain, protect your energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to get on top of your game. What are some ways that you can streamline your life to make things easier on yourself? This is a good time for taking stock and coming up with solutions. If you want to boss up, you're going to have to make some changes in how you run your ship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Let yourself go a little. You could use some play time. If you're in need of some company, invite a few friends along as they'll be able to keep your spirits high. In terms of a creative project, you're making headway. You could have a breakthrough today that gives you a second wind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about keeping a low profile now as you work your magic behind the scenes. No need to tell people what you're up to just yet. It's best to keep it to yourself for now until you have things perfected. Then you can make your big announcement or launch later. You're a force to be reckoned with.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the gift of gab now, as your ability to talk yourself into (or out of) just about anything can help you with opening some very exclusive doors. All you need to do is be yourself, speak from the heart, and let things run their course. If you're trying to generate buzz for your work, it will come.