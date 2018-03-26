We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 26, 2018.

The Moon shifts into warm, playful, and attention-grabbing Leo this morning, putting us in the mood for fun and creative expression. With the Moon in Leo, we may find ourselves looking to put our talents on display for some praise and appreciation. Though we might have to be mindful of becoming attention-seeking. Mars and Saturn in Capricorn remind us to put our heads and do the work because it's necessary, not because of how much of the spotlight we'll get. Still, with the Moon teaming up with the Sun in confident Aries, it will be hard not to show off a bit as this Sun-Moon combination encourages us to be bold, daring, and self-assured.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be raring to go today, which may feel like a welcome change from the past few days. Though you may still have a long road of work ahead of you, you're encouraged to celebrate yourself and how far you've come. Meanwhile, kick back and make sure to have yourself some fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're invited to pull back and relax today. Even if staying home from work isn't an option, make sure you do at least one thing for yourself that feels emotionally nourishing. Otherwise, don't feel bad about needing some extra sleep. Be intentional with how you use your energy to avoid burnout.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're back to keeping your usual busy pace today. Though as chatty and curious as you might feel, you're encouraged to be mindful with the attention you give others as not everyone warrants it. This also goes for the news and information that you absorb. Make it count for something.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're looking for a job or some additional income, you could manifest an impressive opportunity today. Don't be afraid to toot your own horn and bring your best work, even if you think that your intended audience may not be into it. The point is that you're into it and you set the trend here.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find your heart filled with inspiration today, or at the very least, some self-confidence that you may not have felt in a while. Though there's room for improvement where you stand, try not to get too caught up in focusing on what's wrong. Focus on being the best version of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to take things down a few notches today and focus on your own needs. You may want to rethink a social obligation if you're not feeling up to it. If you need to reschedule or bow out, give yourself permission. Also, it's time to address your fears of being taken seriously as a creative.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends help you to get by today if you're need of support or an excuse to have some fun. Don't feel shy about asking for the support if you need it. Professionally, this could also be a good day for connecting or following-up with people that you may want to collaborate or team up with.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the spotlight today, which could bring you some favorable attention from folks that you work with or those that are familiar with your work. Bask in the attention as you earned it, but make sure you're not only doing what you do for the attention. You don't need others to validate you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your heart may be set ablaze today with a serious case of wanderlust and you're encouraged to follow your heart wherever it may lead. If doing so requires a significant sum of cash, you may need to opt for way to save and budget for it. Instant gratification doesn't always get you what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in the mood for some warmth and intimacy today. Don't ignore your needs because everyone needs some tenderness. As such, your homework for today is to do something that feeds you at the soul level, whether it's spending quality time with a lover or with family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in a social mood today, which means the conversations that you have could inspire and fuel you. Make your connections count by talking to people that fill up you up with life and laughter. You need to be reminded that you' aren't as alone as you think you are. Nourish your relationships.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to handle your business today and this is the perfect time to do it. If you've been thinking about applying to a job, you could uncover a promising job lead or two. Speaking of your money, you might find your financial goals coming together. Continue taking care of you.