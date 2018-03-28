We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 28, 2018.

The Moon moves into hardworking and detailed-oriented Virgo this morning, putting us in the mood to analyze, organize, and improve whatever's on our agenda for today. With the Moon in Virgo the motto is "if it's broke, then fix it...or get rid of it". By later tonight, Venus and rebellious Uranus sync up together in fiery Aries, which favors a bold and innovative approach when it comes to relationships and financial matters. This Venus-Uranus pairing could also have us feeling pretty impulsive too, so it may be best to make use of the practical energy that the Virgo Moon will be sending us. By the end of the night, the Moon teams up with Mars in Capricorn which could make the evening a productive one, specifically for those of us that work best at night. For those of us that plan on getting some rest later, it may best to burn off all of our energy now or have some bedtime tea at the ready.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to get on top of your to-do list and handle anything that's been pending or overdue. While you're at it, look to ways that you can improve your time management. You're getting closer to a goal. On an unrelated note, an update to your look or wardrobe could be the boost you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone that may be very different from your usual type may stir up your interest today. Before you get to daydreaming too hard about them, it may be best to check that they're the real deal. On a creative note, you could have a breakthrough that could lead to some of your best work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus turns to home and family today as that's where your nourishment will be. The mantra for today is be gentle with yourself, namely if you find yourself in your feels. Friends could come to the rescue. Meanwhile, you're encouraged to connect with a new circle of people.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

'Can't stop, won't stop" might be your mantra today, as you run around taking care of errands, responding to emails, and sitting in on meetings. As such, keep your communication clear and straight forward. Professionally, an innovative idea or approach could get you noticed. Be confident.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on your self-worth today. If you're tempted to go out of your way to get someone's attention or gratitude, don't. You'll be just fine without it. Professionally, now's a good time to throw your hat in the ring for a new gig. Meanwhile, an innovative idea could put you on the map.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you today and if you need an excuse to treat yourself to something extra special, even if it's a piece of yummy chocolate, this is it. Overall, you're called to embrace yourself with love — your quirks, dark side and all. Got something to get off your chest? Speak with confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find it hard to get moving today, it's because you should be taking it slow. You need some time away from the everyday rush. If staying home isn't an option, at least make sure to take frequent breaks throughout the day. Meanwhile, an attraction to someone could feel electric. Investigate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're in need of a pep talk or emotional support today, reach out to your crew as they're the ones that have your back. Similarly, you could feel uplifted by helping someone less fortunate by donating time or cash to a worthwhile cause. Also, conversations and meetings could be productive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Are you too concerned about what others think of you? If there's something you need to improve, make the changes you deem necessary but let the need to change come from within. Let your authentic self shine no matter how quirky. Professionally, an opportunity could come through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find it hard to concentrate today. That's because you're overdue for an escape. Even if booking the next plane out of town isn't something you can do right now, you should still make time to steep yourself in something that speaks to your mind, body, and soul. Reignite your fire.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your brain may be buzzing more than usual today, but it means that you're probably on the verge of something genius. Meanwhile, when it comes to strategizing a plan or making moves, it's best to do so in secret. Keep the element of mystery on your side. Not everyone needs to know your biz.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself leaning on your partner or someone close to you for support today. On the flip side, it's possible that someone you treasure could need a helping hand too. It's a good day for connecting with your people, as the camaraderie is inspiring. Still, honor your individuality.