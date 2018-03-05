We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 5, 2018.

The Moon slips into the deep waters of Scorpio today, helping us to unearth secrets and things that may have been previously hidden to us so that we can make adjustments and decisions accordingly. Since Scorpio is a sign that deals in the realm of instincts and emotions, we might find ours especially strong today, which can also be helpful for making decisions that require us to feel or intuit our way through them. Though with the help of cool-headed and rational Saturn in Capricorn, we can avoid becoming hypersensitive and getting too swept up in our feelings. By later tonight, when the Scorpio Moon teams up with Saturn, we should be able to find the determination and resilience we need to move past any challenges currently in our way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be focused on your long-term or financial security today which could have you researching insurance policies, investment options, tax deductions, or better ways that you can pay off debt. If you have a partner, the two of you might find yourselves discussing your shared finances.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might need to look to your partner's assistance or a professional collaboration to help you with fine tuning or fleshing out a plan. It's not that you're not capable alone but in terms of where you are, two heads are better than one. Meanwhile, your sage advice could help someone out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood to get things in order and make improvements in your life where you see fit. As such, you might want to take an honest look at your financial situation and look for ways you can break old habits with money. Maybe this means easing up on the credit cards or spending.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to love, you're in the winner's circle as you could meet someone today with long-term potential. If you're already in a relationship, this is a perfect day to spend some quality time together. Professionally, a VIP or mentor could help your creative work receive more attention.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on home and family today as you might find yourself busy with tasks and errands related to both. This could be a good time for organizing your closets or tossing things out that you no longer need. If you've been dealing with the moody blues, perhaps it's time to talk to a therapist.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've got a creative project on your hands that you may be struggling with, it's possible you could get the insight or breakthrough you need today to push through and make it work. On a different note, spending time with a close sibling or cousin could be a source of needed fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've been thinking about rearranging or making improvements to your living space, you might be making a purchase or two today to help you with achieving this goal. As such, look to ways you can make an investment in your home to make it more comfortable. For some, it may be time to move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been feeling like giving up on something or yourself, hold on because you're about to be reminded that things aren't as dire or as bleak as they seem right now. If things do seem bleak, try taking a step back and looking at what is working for you right now. Be grateful for those things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to pull back and spend some quiet time alone behind the scenes. Not only do you need the rest and relaxation, but you also need time to meditate and clear your head. You might find what used to be important isn't important to you anymore. That's a good thing. You're evolving.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your friends are a source of refuge and support today, especially if you're being unnecessarily hard on yourself. They can help you to get out of your head and heal you with some love and attention. On another note, you might find that giving to a worthy cause boosts your spirits too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may find yourself craving the attention and praise of others today, namely when it comes to your career and accomplishments. However, if that praise never comes, will you still take pride in what you do or get fulfillment from it? Today reminds you your power comes from within.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got your eyes on something big and in order for you to turn it into something bigger, you're going to need the help of some influential people in your circle. Now's the time for networking and making your connections count. It could lead to increased visibility and getting your name out there.