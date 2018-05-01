We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 1, 2018.

After swimming down in the emotional depths for the past few days, we get a dose of levity today as the Moon shifts into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius by the late morning. We might find that we're feeling more optimistic and in the mood for some adventure and fun under a Sagittarius Moon. If we're looking to learn something new, the Sagittarius Moon will encourage us to go out and explore and to seek out experiences that will help us to broaden our minds and our point of view.

With the Moon teaming up with healing Chiron in Aries by the early afternoon, travel, educational activities, and connecting with people from other parts of the globe today will feel emotionally nourishing, as will a few hearty laughs.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could use a break from all of the intensity as of late, which is why today is a good time to set aside some 'me time' for yourself. Focus on things that boost your spirits and remind you of the good things that life has to offer. A day trip or getting lost in a good book could be refreshing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're in the mood for some intimacy and deep bonding today, so make time for your sweetie or call up some of your closest friends and have a get together. Time spent in the company of people you love will be healing for you, especially if you have something that you need to talk about.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Partnership and relationships are a big focus today as someone close to you could come calling on you for help or support. You're more than happy to lend a hand where you can, but be mindful of giving too much energy to someone that drains you. If you need help or comfort be upfront and ask.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can expect your day to get super busy today. To make sure you don't get lost in the fray, eat well, hydrate, and try not to take on too much at once. If possible, delegate a task or two to a co-worker. You don't need to play the hero today. Make self-care a priority. You deserve that much.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in the mood for some fun and good vibes and the cosmos agree. If you can't knock off of work or knock off early, make sure to schedule some playtime after work. Meanwhile, romance might be a bright spot and a welcome distraction too. Expressing your creative energy is healing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The spotlight is on home and family today. Spending time with a parent, your roommate, or someone close to you may provide you with the laughs and good vibes that you need. If you find yourself in your feelings, be gentle with yourself and make sure to do something nourishing.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about making your connections and words count the most today. Heartfelt conversations with others could be helpful and eye-opening while an opportunity could be presented to you by being in the right place at the right time. Keep your eyes an ears open for good news.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be in the mood to splurge a bit on yourself today and it's as good a time as any to treat yourself. Since we're talking about your cash, something could come up today that may have you feeling a bit insecure about your talents or value. Know your worth and don't settle for less.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a sense of renewal today after feeling low-energy for the past couple of days. Put that energy to use and get some fresh air or some exercise. Overall, involve yourself with activities and experiences today that make you feel good from the inside out. Pamper yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to dial things back today and take it easy. If you find it hard to get going, that's OK because you need the rest. Tune into your body and your spirit and focus on giving both what they need. If you're not up for socializing, that's fine too. Peace and solitude is what you need right now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your friends are all you need today, as they will be the ones to give you the advice and comfort you crave. You've been so busy working and focusing on your home and family, that you've had little time for fun. If you can meet friends after work or catch up with one over the phone, you'll be thankful.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your professional life is the focus for today, as you might find yourself feeling a bit sensitive around what you've achieved and what you haven't thus far. Don't waste time trying to compare yourself to others or belittling your achievements. Celebrate your accomplishments, even the small ones.