We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 14, 2018.

With the Moon in stable and determined Taurus today, we should find ourselves in the mood to push through whatever obstacles or challenges that may be in our path. With the Moon teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day, the morning should be a fairly productive one. Later in the evening, the Moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could give us the inspiration and creativity needed to make a dream or a goal come true. By late tonight, the Taurus Moon opposes Jupiter in Scorpio. Since Taurus is a sign that loves the good life and Scorpio is a sign that's all or nothing, this Moon-Jupiter match-up should have us in the mood to indulge. After a hard day's work, a little indulgence could be just what we need to relax.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're getting closer to hitting a major goal, whether it's related your career, your finances, or something that you've been planning for the long- term. Though a big part of your success will be based on knowing that you deserve this win. Don't sell yourself short. Recognize your worth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While you often enjoy being a rock for others, like friends and loved ones, today asks that you be a bit more mindful of your time and energy. Make sure that you take time out to care for your own needs today, before you agree to take anyone else's needs on. Be open to receiving help too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have a lot on your plate today, but there's no need to try to take on everything at once or you may run the risk of burning yourself out. Meanwhile, when it comes to your professional life, you might have a dream opportunity presented to you. Don't second guess yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to get your networking on today, as the people within your circle may have the contacts and connections that will help you in making something you've been wishing for come true. If you need assistance, be sure to ask for it as there are people in your life that want to support you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself looking for some attention or praise today for your professional achievements. Though that praise might not be as forthcoming as you'd like. Don't take it personally. It just means that you have to reach down deep for some self-validation. Believe in you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may have a ton of thoughts and opinions today, but are you using them as constructively as you can? Sometimes there are things that you may want to say that can be put in a constructive way or left unsaid completely. Think about this when it comes to helping others. How can you truly help?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Money is on your mind today and you could get some good or encouraging news regarding a financial matter or obligation that may ease some of your worries. Meanwhile, something that you've been desiring (especially when it comes to your work life) will get harder to ignore. Pay attention.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A partnership or collaborative effort could lead to your success, especially if it involves bringing one of your creative ideas to life. On a different note, you might be feeling extra romantic today which could give you the mojo you need to attract someone new. If you have a bae, make quality time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today was made for getting your business in order and doing things to help improve your way of living. Whether that means focusing on your health and the amount of rest you get, your finances, or your living space, it's time to bring your habits and routines up to speed. Take care of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your creative juices are flowing today which could help you turn a project or an idea into gold. Overall, when it comes to your creative energy, don't play yourself small. You have a right to shine just as anyone else does. In love, you could meet someone new in your neighborhood or online.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find it hard to get going today as you may need some downtime more than anything. As such try to strike a balance between how much you work and how much you rest so you don't burn yourself out. On a different note, when it comes to making decisions today, trust your instincts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be in the mood to communicate and chat people up today, but make sure you're having the right kind of conversations. This means that you might want to steer clear of gossip or anything else that may put you in a negative mood. Also, your ideas are genius. Follow through on them.