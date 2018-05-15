We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 15, 2018.

The cosmos is abuzz today with two major planetary shifts going on. The first of the day is a potent New Moon in practical, yet luxury loving Taurus (7:48 a.m. EST). This moon pushes us to plant seeds and initiate plans that will help us to build financial wealth, improve our self-esteem, and find the determination we need to overcome obstacles, especially with the Taurus Moon syncing up with go-getter Mars in Capricorn by the late afternoon. Before we get to the Moon-Mars meetup, the second major event of the day comes just before noon when Uranus, the planet of the unconventional and the unexpected, enters Taurus after being in Aries for the last seven years.

With Uranus in Taurus also giving us the fuel we need to breakthrough obstacles, we should expect to experience and initiate changes with how we deal with money, natural resources, and how we deal with change. Taurus can be incredibly stubborn and humans, in general, often fear change and the uncertainty tied with it. With Mars in Capricorn in the mix, we're invited to have courage. Meanwhile, the Moon moves into multifaceted Gemini by the late afternoon and reminds us to stay flexible.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about the big, cash money wad today. If you're looking for a new gig, especially one that values you and your worth, now's the the time to go for it. In general, when it comes to your cash, better income is on the horizon. Meanwhile, what you value is about to change. It means you're growing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're the darling of the cosmos today and as such, the cosmos is gifting you with a brand new start. Use this cosmic gift to do something special for yourself in a way that boosts your confidence and self-esteem. Perhaps a new wardrobe or a beauty look is the way to go. Overall, believe in you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Calm down, Gemini. As busy as you are, you could use a timeout. This the perfect time to begin a new self-care or spiritual practice to help you refill your well and get back out there. There's no rush though, take your time. Regeneration and renewal are the focus. You're building a better you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your hopes and wishes, it's time to invest in them. What are some tangible steps you can take today to get you closer to achieving your goals? Working with others could help you get the resources you need. With your reputation growing, capitalize on the buzz. Network.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Get ready to claim your throne, Leo. You're about to make some major moves when it comes to your career. If a promotion or a higher paying job is what you're after, throw your hat in the ring. You might even get some widespread recognition for your work too. Show 'em who's the boss.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to broaden your mind, your experience, and set your sights on new areas of interest. In other words, it's time for a new approach to life, Virgo. This could happen by way of travel, education, or a shift in your worldview. You get what you want now by taking a risk. Be open.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to think differently when it comes to love and intimacy. In other words, whatever ideals or notions you have about relationships, prepare to change them and then change them again. Relationships don't come with templates. Meanwhile, it's time to break some old financial habits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership is the focus for you today. Though if there's a relationship in your life that's got you feeling stuck, it's time to break free. It's a good time to turn over a new leaf in love and seek out a relationship that's mutually beneficial and pushes you to grow. Business relationships included.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to break some old habits, Sag. No more leaving things to the last minute or having too many things going on at once. Make the commitment to better organize your space and your schedule. It doesn't hurt to check up on your health either. Better living awaits you. Be proactive about it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to commitment, it's time to make a commitment to your sense of adventure and play. Shake it up, Cap! It's time to indulge in what makes you happy and give yourself permission to have pleasure. In terms of romance, self-confidence (and laughter) is your formula for attraction.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling a bit off-center lately it's time to fall back and regroup. Could it be time to upgrade your home or living space? A fresh coat of paint, new bed sheets, or a new address could be just the thing you need right now. Also, it's time for an old family dynamic to finally die.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Creatively, you're in the zone today which means it's time to use your unique voice or point of view to blow minds. Stuck? Work on accumulating new experiences, skills, and learning opportunities. Overall, it's time to shift your perspective. You're not meant to think like everyone else.