your daily horoscope for May 23, 2018.

The Moon remains in Virgo today, which makes it the perfect day to hone in on the details and make sure everything is running in tip-top shape. The morning starts off as a fairly busy one as the Virgo Moon chats it up with Mercury in pragmatic Taurus. When it comes to tackling the day ahead of us, we're called to put our thinking caps on and zero in. A methodical and thorough approach to the tasks or activities at hand will work better than rushing through them. The meeting between the Virgo Moon and powerful Pluto in Capricorn later in the morning, will help us to achieve the laser focus we need. This way we can ensure we've got the job done right, especially with Mercury opposing big-thinking Jupiter in Scorpio, which might have us skipping over the smaller pieces of the puzzle.

By late tonight, our brains get a dose of superpower thanks to the Sun in Gemini teaming up with go-getter Mars in Aquarius. While this combination isn't the greatest for a restful night's sleep, this could be the right combination we need to come up with some late-night strokes of genius.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to buckle down and put in the work today. If you've got outstanding projects or obligations on your plate, this is the perfect time to handle them. You'll save yourself future stress if you do. Meanwhile, your brain is buzzing today. Channel it into writing, teaching, or networking.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Show up and show out today, Taurus, as all eyes will be on you. If you've been waiting for the moment to impress or make a major move when it comes to your career, today is a good day to do it. Not only will you have the confidence but you'll be also able to prove you have the talent too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got the eye of the tiger today. Your gut instincts are razor sharp now so don't bother second-guessing yourself. Whatever you throw your energy and brain power into today, there's a good chance the results will leave you happy. Ultimately, your goal for right now is to believe in you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling more sensitive than usual today, which means you'll need to do what you can to guard and protect your energy. Try limiting your time on social media and how much news you absorb. If you can get in some alone time, do that too. Also, beware any Negative Nellies.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got your money on your mind today, which is a good thing as it looks like there's some extra money out there to be had. If you've been job hunting, now's the time to get your resume in front of the people you want to see it. Professional relationships started now will also reap rewards.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When you speak today, make sure you're speaking from the heart as your down to earth style and authenticity is what will win people over the most. In other words, let your true self shine through. Meanwhile, when it comes to your professional life, you're moving mountains today. Leave 'em in awe.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to do something that nurtures and feeds your soul, Libra. What kind of adventures can you get into today? Maybe it's taking a day trip or booking your next trip abroad. Maybe it's time for you to start writing that book or that creative project you've been dying to do. Honor your passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling fired up or a bit unsettled today, perhaps due to a troubling family matter or some sort of disturbance around your home. Try not to spend too much time dwelling on the situation. This is a good time to vent to a friend or get into an activity that helps you blow off steam.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're focused on your professional life today, which means it's a great time for handling any projects on the back end like following up on emails, updating web copy, or delivering on tasks you promised to complete. Make sure to keep your professional relationships strong. Put in that work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time for you to take a risk, especially when it comes to your professional life. Is it time for you to pitch that story or article you've been working on? How about applying for that overseas educational program? There's a strong chance you'll hear good news. Don't undersell yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're called to have courage today, as very little stands to get in your way, unless you allow it. While you usually are great at making room for others, today calls you to be a little selfish. If all eyes are on you, soak it up. You deserve the attention. Just continue trusting yourself. You've got this!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling a bit low-energy today. As such, you may want to plot your day carefully so you don't end up feeling like you're spinning your wheels or unable to finish what you start. You might even do best by asking your partner or someone close to you for help. If you need to vent, do it.