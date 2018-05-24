We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 24, 2018.

With the Moon in charming Libra teaming up with Mars in Aquarius and the Sun in Gemini, it's a trifecta of light and breezy energy that should put a pep in our step this morning. At best, we should find ourselves in a social and affable mood, looking to connect with others for camaraderie, conversation, and collaboration. Our brains should be buzzing with ideas too, which means the first half of the day will be good for problem solving and approaching the agenda of the day with a fresh pair of eyes, as well as a little creativity — thanks to the Libra Moon.

By the afternoon, the vibe gets a bit dicey as the Libra Moon squares off with tender Venus in Cancer. The result may leave us feeling like what we want and what we need are at odds (or as though we may get neither) when it comes to love, relationships, and finances. A few hours later the Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which may put a damper on the day. We may need to take a cool, detached approach to stave off disappointment, despair, or taking things too personally.

Since air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius favor friendships, this could also be a good day for leaning on ours.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about communication and conversation today. If you have phone calls to make, emails to send, or blog posts to write, this is the perfect time to do it, as what you have to say now can make a lasting and positive impact on others. Remember, not everyone aligns with your path though.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You continue to be a showstopper when it comes to your career today, bowling folks over with your skills, determination, and leadership. As a result, you could manifest an impressive opportunity or a higher salary. Don't let pessimistic thinking or the need to be perfect trip you up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a true force to be reckoned with, Gemini. So, if there's anything that you've been wanting to do or make happen, know that you have tons of cosmic power behind you right now to make it happen. Though with the good things coming your way, start believing that you deserve them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling less outgoing than usual today, which may be a good day to surround yourself with close family or loved ones. Meanwhile, is there someone in your midst trying to take advantage of you or being a bit of a bully? It may be time to air them out and your feelings in the process.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about having new experiences and aligning yourself with people that can treat you to those experiences or help you find them. This might mean joining a meetup group, connecting with folks via social media, or going out solo and making new friends. Try not to overextend yourself though.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Know that whatever work you're putting in on the back-end today is going to reap big rewards for you down the line. Just continue to keep your eye on the prize and investing your time and energy into things that are actually worth your time and energy. Don't worry about everyone else.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a saying that goes something like "who were you before the world told you what you should be?". This saying may apply to you today. Time to focus on living life on your terms and worrying less about your detractors or what others might think. The only standard to live up to is yours.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit restless today, which means it may be the perfect time to busy yourself with something around the house, donate your time to a worthwhile cause, or spend some time working on something behind the scenes. Feeling blue? Try to stay productive instead of in your feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have tons to say today, Sagittarius, and people are perking up to listen. So make sure you have something to that's worthwhile and thoughtful. No need to cater to the crowd. But now that your words have sway, what kind of opportunities will you be speaking into existence for yourself today?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive a job offer or financial opportunity today, but when it comes to compensation, you have the leverage to negotiate yourself something better. Put that leverage to use. In terms of a close relationship, a little compromise on your behalf might be needed to smooth things out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to take a risk on yourself and go after something you've been wanting; whether it's a trip abroad, writing a book, or making another project happen that puts you and your talents front and center. Be wary of self-doubt. As long as you put in the work and effort, you're solid.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Taking some solitude or time to yourself might be the way to go today. At the very least, focus on ways to clear your mind and replenish your spirit. Meditation, yoga, or some time spent in nature could do the trick. Plus, others might not be as supportive today. Your own company is best.