We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 29, 2018.

The energy in the air is buzzing, thanks to this morning's Full Moon in Sagittarius. With full moons representing completion and endings, this full moon may bring something to a head or to a close that pushes us to reclaim our freedom or our personal truth. This moon may also encourage us to challenge or reassess societal rules or norms in place that may be encroaching upon or denying the freedom of others, especially with the Sagittarius Moon teaming up with aggressive Mars in philanthrophic Aquarius during the early hours of the morning. But the buzz doesn't stop there. Later this evening, Mercury (the planet of communication) moves home to curious and chatty Gemini, speeding things up. Overall, we should expect the day, as well as everything in it, to move at lightning speed. Luckily, Gemini season will help us to keep our wits about us. It may be best not to jump to conclusions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about how you use your voice. If you have a message to get across, people are all ears today. Maybe this is the day you launch your podcast, get your first article published, or host an important meeting. A little self-promotion goes a long way, so does engaging new experiences.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Could a promotion or stellar career opportunity be on the way? It's possible that you could receive some promising news today. On the flip side, if you're stuck somewhere that underpays or undervalues you, today could be the tipping point. Overall, remember you're in the driver's seat.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling some push and pull today between doing your own thing and partnering with another, either professionally or romantically. While you shouldn't compromise on your needs or your vision, know that your thoughts and words have power. Do they align with what you want?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for a detox for your environment. Spending too much time in the company of people that drain your energy? Take time to yourself. Clutter getting in your way? Toss stuff out.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Has the time come to let go of a dead end relationship? If you're not getting what you want, trying to force this person to change isn't going to help. There's better for you out there anyway. On the flip side, if you're single, you might not be for long. Look for someone that energizes you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to the career moves you make, it's less about doing things that keep you feeling productive and more about doing the things that resonate with you at a soul level. In other words, stop going through the motions. Everything in front of you doesn't warrant fixing. Nourish you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A brilliant idea of yours could land you on the map, so don't be shy in showing off what you know. Meanwhile, have you been playing things a little too safe lately? It's time to shake up your social life and open up to fresh experiences. You might even learn something while you're at it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Could a move or relocation be in the works? If you've been house hunting or have had to make plans to move, you could receive some promising news that takes a bit of weight off your shoulders. On a similar note, if you've applied for a loan or funding, you might like the response.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the spotlight today as you're pushed to release any outworn beliefs or ideas that you may have about your self-image. You're known to be optimistic but sometimes you can let negative thinking get in your way. Today's is a day to challenge that. Also, listen to constructive feedback.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to strike a healthier balance with rest and work. You can't continue burning the candle at both ends. At the same time, doing things solely for cash won't feel as satisfying as it used to. You have to be more emotionally invested in what you do. Go and seize the opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Is it time for a change when it comes to your social circle? The cosmos seems to think so. If the people in your life aren't helping you to grow, what are they doing? Becoming a hermit is not the answer either. It's time to put yourself out there. You can start by taking up more space in the spotlight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're the biggest boss today as you've been steady putting in the work and people are beginning to take notice. You could manifest some public recognition today or an impressive opportunity. Either way, continue trusting yourself and your intuition. You know you better than anyone.