We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 30, 2018.

The Moon remains in optimistic and freedom-loving Sagittarius today; putting us in the mood for new experiences and adventures. Since Sagittarius is also a zodiac sign associated with wisdom and truth-seeking, we're also in the mood to learn and share what we know. With Mercury, the planet of communication, now in Gemini; our curiosity grows by the day. By late this afternoon, Mercury teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries to help us with speaking up on things that may have been too painful to discuss as well as something we may have been scared to bring up. Overall, today reminds us how important it is to use our voices.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In terms of your self-image, are you letting negative self-talk get in your way? If the answer is "yes", you're encouraged to be more gentle with yourself today and the words you choose in reference to yourself. Remember that it's your opinion of you that counts the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to getting what you want, it's important to rely on your intuition too, not just what you can see in front of you. Meanwhile, when it comes to your money and resources, it's time to work on shifting your beliefs around scarcity and lack. You have more than you think.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may find yourself in the mood to air out grievances with a longtime friend or someone that may have hurt you in the past. If you do decide to discuss how you feel, saying what you need to say will feel cathartic for you. On another note, being your witty, charming self draws new friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself going above and beyond today in a quest to prove how hardworking and successful you are. Though if you're looking for applause, there's a chance that you might not get it. That's why it's best for you to be your own cheerleader right now. Continue to trust yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You usually don't mind being in the spotlight, but today you might be feeling a bit insecure, especially around your level of knowledge or something you don't know. Remember, what you don't know, you can learn. Also, who says you have to know it all anyway? Cut yourself some slack.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're used to doing things alone and soldiering through when things get tough. But today, you may be called to be a bit more vulnerable than you're used to, as you'll need the support and dedication from others to see you through. At the same time, vulnerability is endearing and relatable.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If love hasn't been going the way you want, talking about your relationship experiences with an expert or therapist could open your eyes to something that you may not have known before. This information could help you to make the changes you want to see in your love life. Writing helps too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some self care may be in order today, especially if you feel like you've been doing a lot for others and not enough for yourself. At the same time, if something has been weighing on your chest, you might find a way to vocalize it today. Don't just sit in your feelings. Work to release them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit gun shy today, but remember that being imperfect is genuine and honest. While there's always room for improvement, celebrate yourself for being who you are. You might find that it's enough. Also, when it comes to love and romance, focus on what you do want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to have a heart-to-heart with a family member today as some old feelings could come bubbling up. You usually like to push through your feelings and sort through them alone, but today your healing lies in your ability to openly discuss them with another. Lighten your load.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like your ideas aren't worth sharing but people want to hear what you have to say. Don't be afraid to take up the spotlight because you deserve it. If you need a little encouragement, talk to friends that can lend you a supportive ear. Overall, it's your time to shine.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Don't be afraid to ask for more". That might have to be your mantra today. Why only focus on having just enough when abundance is your birth right. Don't think you have to settle or that you deserve to have less. Start believing in your worth and watch how things start to shift for the better.