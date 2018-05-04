We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for May 4, 2018.

After a couple of days of fun and lighthearted vibes, we get back to work with the Moon now in no-nonsense Capricorn. With the Moon syncing up with serious Saturn in Capricorn by late this afternoon, we can expect the day to be filled with tasks and activities that call for practical thinking, responsibility, and hard work. Since a Moon-Saturn match up like this can also bring up fears of failure and inadequacy, it's important for us to stay focused on the tasks at hand and finding solutions to whatever challenges that may be tossed our way. Being patient with ourselves (and others) may be necessary too. Though if we need to draw some boundaries or conjure up some self-discipline, this Moon-Saturn combination can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could be feeling a bit sensitive today about your professional image/ track record. While you want to be recognized for what you do, it's important to not let others' opinions of you determine your success. Also, in terms of your career, make sure you're getting back what you put in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

In an effort to bulk up your skills and expertise, you could make a decision or weigh over the decision to return to school. Being able to back up what you know is crucial for you now, especially when it comes to receiving new opportunities. Furthering your studies or your knowledge base will help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It may be time to get proactive when it comes to handling a financial obligation. You may need to arrange a repayment plan, cut back on spending, or come up with a more realistic timeline for achieving your financial goals. Also, you may need to draw boundaries with someone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling lonely today, but you may need to take a step back to make sure that what you're feeling isn't part of an old story or something that you've made up in your head. You have people in your corner. Reach out to them. Also, don't be afraid to let go of a stale relationship either.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may seem like you've got a lot piled on your plate today, but as long as you take a slow and steady pace and clear the distractions, you should be able to get things done. Speaking of clearing distractions, it's time to ramp up your self-discipline when it comes to sticking to healthy routines.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you need an extra push where a creative project or idea us concerned, you could receive one today. Overall, don't focus on what others might think or how they might receive you and your work. Opportunities will find you regardless. Just focus on being your most authentic self right now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit down today, especially when it comes to something that has to do with your past. You may need to set some boundaries with a family member or examine the ways you let the past influence your future. Either way, the message is clear: move forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may need to be extra careful about who you talk to today, as well as the kind of information that you absorb, as it will be all too easy to be pessimistic. Connect with people that can offer you conversations, ideas, etc. that you can actually use. Try to re-frame a problem into a solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself feeling a bit unsure of yourself today. Though you can reclaim your power by refusing to compare yourself or what you have to others. Adhere to your own values. Pay attention to the things that are important to you and you alone. Trust that you will get what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If your energy feels heavy today, know that you don't have to deal with it on your own. Vulnerability is a strength too. Also, be wary of negative self-talk or feelings. Give yourself credit where it's due and just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Do something that feels affirming.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You love your independence, but it's not always easy for you to go with the flow. Today may bring you an exercise on what it means to surrender to the process and trust that all will work out as it should. Try to focus on the things that you do have control over. And don't be afraid to ask for support.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Is a friend or someone you know, overstepping a line with you? It may be time to tell them straight up how you feel and exercise your boundaries. Meanwhile, when it comes to your professional reputation, word is traveling about how awesome you are. Keep up the good work.