It's a high-energy day with the Moon completing her transit through passionate and creative Leo. Near the late morning, the Moon moves into an opposition with aggressive Mars in Aquarius, which could have us feeling feisty and argumentative. While this energy can be useful in speaking up for ourselves or on behalf of others, it may be best channeled into a creative project or any activity that requires an out-of-the-box approach.

By the afternoon, the cosmos sends some healing vibes our way as Jupiter in intuitive Scorpio teams up with healing Chiron in compassionate Pisces. By late tonight, we could either find ourselves feeling extra moody or extra indulgent as the Leo Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio. The best way to handle this transit is by getting the emotional nourishment and healing we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A friend could get under your skin today, which could have you questioning the state of the relationship. While you don't like being vulnerable you may need to tell this person what you're feeling so you can clear the air. It could be that you're taking things too personally.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A professional relationship may be asking more of you than you're interested in giving today. If this job has been weighing on you for too long, it's time that you start looking elsewhere. Trust that the cosmos has your back if you decide to move on. Honor your own needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got a lot on your plate today, Gemini. The upside is that you could experience a creative breakthrough when it comes to a project that you're working on. However, be wary about comparing your progress to the progress of others. You're doing just fine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a chance that you could manifest a financial opportunity today but you may need to be a bit demanding when it comes to getting the money you want. Don't be afraid to ask for more. Recognize that the chance to thrive is your birthright.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a hard time saying 'no' to others today, but know that how much you do for others doesn't validate you. You can still be the warm, generous person that you are but keep in mind that it's OK for you to set some boundaries too. Meanwhile, lean on others for support.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself obsessing and stressing over something that you don't have much control over today. The best thing for you to do is to try and focus on the things that you can control. At the same time, take your hand off the wheel and allow others to help you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to spending your cash, you may need to think of more practical ways to manage your money, especially if you've been thinking of buying gifts or looking to impress others. Consider saving your cash or using it to purchase things you really need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You have a shot at making a significant career move today but you'll have to be careful of letting self-doubt or your emotions get in the way of your success. At the same time, you could receive some praise or attention today for the hard work you've been doing. You deserve it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be feeling a bit argumentative or opinionated today. Though before you share what you have to say, take a moment to think whether those words are truly helping or adding something positive to a situation. Sometimes the best course of action is to reflect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It may seem like something you've been hoping or wishing for isn't coming together the way you had hoped, but it could just mean that you need to take a different approach in terms of getting it. One way you can do this is by not fearing or expecting the worst outcome.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Someone may be asking more of you than you may want to give. While you usually have no problem helping others out, be mindful of those that always seem to need help or rescue. You don't always have to be the hero. Try to save a little something for yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may find yourself feeling rather restless today. While you'll want to channel that energy into your work, be careful of taking on too much at one time. Try to prioritize what's most important and work your way down. Also, don't forget to take care of yourself.