We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 28, 2018.

The Moon remains in bold and warmhearted Leo today. As such, we might find ourselves craving fun, romance, creative outlets, and the spotlight. With the Moon in Leo, passions can run high but so can our confidence, which can be a good thing for those of us that could use a little extra oomph. Though the rest of us may have to watch that our egos don't get the best of us, especially with the Leo Moon in tense conversations with compassionate Neptune in Pisces and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn.

Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra isn't seeing eye-to-eye today with wounded Chiron in Pisces, which could bring up some challenges around relationships. The best way to work with this energy (or work around it) is to make healing and emotional nourishment a priority.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

When's the last time you checked in with your heart space? Something or someone is calling you but you may be apprehensive about answering the call out of fear. Don't allow fear to stop you from following your heart. Remember how fearless you are. You've got this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're reminded that your worth is not determined by how far you're willing to go for others. Be mindful of overextending yourself. If you need to take time to yourself to cocoon yourself away today, take the time out. Meanwhile, lean on your family or support system if needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're challenged to rethink how you see love and romance today as you could be driving yourself crazy trying to chase down an unobtainable ideal. What you might think is the perfect relationship may not be perfect for you. Today, seek out messages that inspire you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be focused on your money and security today. And it could feel like you're nowhere close to getting what you need, let alone want. However, you are being reminded that when you value your worth, others have no choice but to respond accordingly. Keep choosing you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're encouraged to love up on yourself Leo and the love that you are seeking will follow. Spend time in the company of others that nourish you instead of draining you and be mindful of the information and media you absorb today. Also, speaking from the heart brings results.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Rest and relaxation are still on the menu for you today as you might find yourself feeling a bit sluggish or rundown. Try not to feel guilty about putting your well-being first as you're no good to anyone (especially yourself) if you're burnt out. People will understand.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in the mood to give back and that's a good thing. Just make sure that your need to give isn't being motivated by a need to be accepted by others. If you give, give from the heart alone. At the same time, if you're in need of some TLC, don't be shy about calling on friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your message for today? Don't play yourself small. You have a light about you that others want to see — a light that the world needs right now. Try not to second guess just how much of an impact you are making with your work and your presence. Celebrate yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While you are fiercely independent, you're reminded not to neglect the importance of community in your life. You have people around you that love you and are cheering you on. Continue doing your own thing and believing in you. But know that community is a form of abundance too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit moody today, Capricorn, and that's OK. The important thing here is knowing that you don't have to keep on a bright, smiling face if that's not how you're really feeling. As a matter of fact, you should address how you feel, namely with someone you trust.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to someone that you're connecting with now, whether in business or romance, is this person more of a drain than they are an asset to you? Be careful of sticking with certain relationships out of obligation or a fear that you can't do better. You certainly can.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

"Keep pushing" is your theme for today as you put in the work needed to see your goals and aspirations through. While you're at it, make sure that you recognize how valuable your vision and your dreams are to the world. In other words, stop doubting yourself. You have purpose.