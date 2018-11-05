We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 5, 2018.

The Moon is in partnership-oriented Libra today, but we may have a hard time with working together, at least near the first half of the day, with the Moon squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this Moon-Pluto combination we may vacillate from one extreme to the other when it comes to dealing with others, and in some cases this could have us taking a "my way or the highway" approach to getting our needs met. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to channel it into letting go of an unhealthy relationship or into anything that requires some determination.

Luckily, we'll be back on track by the late evening as the Libra Moon teams up with go-getter Mars in Aquarius. With these two working together, we're motivated to work alongside others to get things done. The positive connections that we share with others will give us the most fuel.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

The higher-ups at your job could be putting the squeeze on you today, which could have you frustrated and overwhelmed. Remember, you have a choice in how you respond to the actions of others. Though this could be a signal that it's time for you to move on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a true powerhouse, Taurus. But you could end up taking on way too much than you can handle today. Though when it comes to moving forward, lightening your load may require dumping an old idea or vision in favor of going in a brand new direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to your love life, are you still holding on to someone or something that you should be letting go of? If the answer is yes, then it may be time for you to reclaim your freedom. On a similar note, it may be time to admit to yourself you're looking for a deeper connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could find yourself in a battle or power struggle with someone you live with or someone you're related to. Though as uncomfortable as this situation may feel, it's pushing you to take back your power rather than give it away. Remember, you're not anyone's doormat.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be obsessing over something or someone today. However, keep in mind that the excessive worry could be attracting the very things that you don't want. Meanwhile, when it comes to your ideas or a project you're working on, you could receive some influential help.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A romantic situation could bring up some feelings of insecurity for you to deal with today. Though instead of spending your time pouring energy into someone else, your best bet to take that energy and pour it into yourself. Also, a new financial opportunity could come your way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could be feeling some pressure today from a family-related issue or a deep-seated fear could be trying to bubble its way to the surface. While you may need to tackle the issue head on, don't forget to do something for yourself today that boosts your spirits. Take care of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your mind may be heavy today, which means you may need to take extra care when it comes to the news and information that you absorb. Taking some time away from the everyday hustle and bustle may help too. It may be time to draw boundaries with a family member.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel like an odd duck out when it comes to a group or community that you belong to. Though this situation could provide you the push you need to get out and make new friends. In terms of your finances, a plan may need some additional tweaking.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could bump heads today with someone you work under or report to, though it could be because you're feeling undervalued or under appreciated in some way. If this has been an ongoing issue, then it may be time to look elsewhere. Make sure you celebrate yourself too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your hopes or dreams could get dashed today but it may be due largely to a self-imposed limitation. In other words, you need to believe in yourself more. Don't get too hung up on the things that you don't have any control over. For now, keep trusting your instincts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You and a friend may not be seeing eye-to-eye today. Though before things get out of hand between you, you may need to check-in with yourself and determine if you're being hypersensitive. Though if your feelings are hard to shake, take some time alone and blow off some steam.