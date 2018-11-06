We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 6, 2018.

The Moon enters all-or-nothing Scorpio today bringing an intensity to today's overall vibe. Under a Scorpio Moon emotions are stronger than usual and it's usually hard to go throughout the day without feeling some. However, if we need to approach anything today that requires us to face our fears or to act with courage, the Scorpio Moon can be of help. Still, minutes after the Moon enters Scorpio, she goes on to square off with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, which could crank up the nervous tension in the air. The best way to channel this cosmic combination is to use it for anything that requires a fresh start or method.

Later in the afternoon, unpredictable Uranus moves back into fiery Aries, fueling the intense vibes. With Uranus back in Aries, the focus is on the freedom to express our individuality but we'll have to guard against employing a "my way or the highway" kind of expression. Towards the evening, the Scorpio Moon teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, helping us to cut through the fluff and get down to business. If we need to move past an obstacle or challenge - this Moon-Saturn combination can help us to find the resilience and determination to do so.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

If you've been thinking about applying for a new job or in the midst of a job search, there's a possibility that you could manifest an opportunity today. Though it may require a little risk taking or an out-of-the-box approach to do so. Meanwhile, watch your cash.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel like you're being pulled in two directions today when it comes to working with others and going off on your own. However, if you want to get your plans off of the ground, it's going to require a team effort. Also, your intuition could be stronger than usual now and an a-ha moment could uncover an answer you've been looking for.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have a lot going on today, which could have you battling with nervous tension. That means you're going to have to go above and beyond for yourself when it comes to nourishment and self-care. On a different note, it's time to recommit to your vision for the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An overbearing friend could overstep their boundaries with you today and you may need to enforce yours. Meanwhile, when it comes to your career, you can no longer stay stuck in the same old place. A change is underway. In love, you could meet someone worth getting to know.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The demands of home and work could be putting some extra pressure on you today. However, your saving grace is the power of "no". Know that you don't have to take on everything that comes your way. On a separate topic, it's time to challenge an old belief system.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling incredibly opinionated today and it will be important for you to speak your truth. At the same time, you could also be feeling inspired in a way that can help you to break through a creative block. In terms of your finances, watch for sudden expenses.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be in the mood to splurge on something today, but you may need to hold off just a little while longer as you work on improving your financial stability. Don't worry, you're getting closer to your goal. In terms of your relationships, it's time for a change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A certain someone could be a rather disruptive force today and you may need to take some extra precautions to guard your space, time, and energy from this person. On the flip side, they can help you to step out of your comfort zone. You could use the change of pace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in need of some rest but your hectic schedule may have you on your toes today. When it comes to prioritizing, try to focus on the things that will bring you cash or financial stability. It's possible you could manifest a dream opportunity. Love is about to get interesting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may want to fly solo today, but you get the most support by way of your friends or your community. At the same time, you might be moved to get involved in a community-based project or a humanitarian cause. It will be rewarding. At home, some changes are overdue.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You shine the biggest and the brightest today when you don't allow fear or self-doubt to get in your way. Meanwhile, it may be time for you to approach a situation differently or change the way you think. Don't be afraid to challenge what you already know. Free your mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in need of a getaway, Pisces. Even if you can't book the next ticket out of town, your mind is still hungry for a change of scenery or something new to learn. Make sure you feed it. On a different note, a plan could be coming together. It may be time to break some rules.