That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for November 7, 2018.

The big news of the day is the New Moon in passionate, all-or-nothing Scorpio (11:02 a.m. EST). As new moons mark a period of setting intentions and implementing something new, this Scorpio New Moon is all about cultivating a fresh start in our lives where we need to conquer fears, move past difficult challenges, and let an old version of ourselves die. Scorpio is the zodiac sign associated with rebirth and this new moon will definitely feel like one.

A few hours before the new moon, the Scorpio Moon teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, helping to heighten our intuition and our need for heartfelt bonds. This Moon-Neptune combination can also be a good for dreaming up and envisioning the future we'd like to see. By the evening, the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, helping us to dig deep and find the resolve we need to move forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your November 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Time to turn over a new leaf where your financial status is concerned. Perhaps you could get the funding you need to pay off a debt or you might make a purchase (like buying insurance) to help you to secure your long-term future. In love, honor your emotional needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner could decide to let bygones be bygones and find yourselves ready to start over today. It's also possible that you could meet someone new that could be partnership material. In business, you could reach an agreement that's win-win for everyone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've fallen off the wagon where your health and fitness is concerned, you could find the motivation and the discipline you need today to get yourself back on track. Meanwhile, if you've been job-hunting, you could end up uncovering a very promising lead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your romantic life gets a boost today as you could meet someone that sets your heart ablaze. On the flip side, if love hasn't been going your way, you could get the intuitive insight you need to turn things around. In terms of your creative talent, good news is on the way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Home and family are the focus for you today. And if you've been thinking of moving to a new space, you could find just the right space or the resources needed to move. Reorganizing or redecorating can also work. With family, a rift between you could finally be healed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The right conversation with the right person today could lead you to a new and exciting opportunity, especially if it's media or education based. On a different note, is it time for you to see something or someone with a new pair of eyes? A fresh perspective can be helpful.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could receive a job offer with better pay or the chance to increase your cash flow with a similar opportunity. However, know that the key to getting what you want is by honoring your value. Financial stability is within your reach. Go for it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

New Moon, new you might be the theme for today as you might find yourself in the mood for a new start where your confidence and body image are concerned. If you haven't been feeling like yourself (or your best self), consider today to be your reset button. Nurture yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to flush out all of the psychic and emotional toxins you've picked up lately, so don't be surprised if you're feeling a bit weepy. Tears are cleansing, Sagittarius and consider this your preparation for your brand new beginning. Rest, heal, and have hope again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself feeling inspired today as you're reminded that your hopes and wishes can actually come true, especially if you have great people in your corner helping to back them. And speaking of people in your corner, a new friend or alliance could be powerful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you ever needed proof or validation of just how much of a big shot you are, today could bring you that proof. You could find yourself on the fast track to a promotion or a new and improved gig. You might even receive a nomination for an award. The level-up is imminent.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Been a while since you've been on an adventure? Then it's time to saddle up, Pisces. You might book a trip out of town or sign yourself up for an new course of study. Either way, it's time to tap back into the flow of life. You could get a shot at making a dream come true.