We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 10, 2018.

The Moon shifts into passionate, all-or-nothing Scorpio early this morning, setting the tone for an emotionally intense day. As such, we'll find ourselves in the mood for intimate encounters, exchanges, and conversations, especially as the Moon syncs up with Mercury in Scorpio in the morning and Venus in Scorpio in the evening. Near the start of the day, the Moon in Scorpio teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn. Together, these two will be working to help us to find the courage and determination we need to move past challenges, obstacles, and fears.

Towards the afternoon, the energy in the air gets a bit dicey as Mercury in Scorpio opposes unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected or shocking news or reveal a secret. Though if we need to approach a situation with a fresh pair of eyes, this Mercury-Uranus combination can help. By the late afternoon, the Scorpio Moon squares off with aggressive Mars in Aquarius which could trigger arguments or an emotionally upsetting situation. While we'll have to be careful of being hypersensitive, this Moon-Mars combo could be helpful in releasing or letting go of situations or relationships that have outworn their purpose.

By late tonight, Venus (retrograde) in Scorpio squares off with Mars in Aquarius and reminds us to look before we leap when it comes to going after something or someone that we want. If it's not the real deal we might as well leave it on the shelf.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's getting harder and harder to ignore the desire that's bubbling up in you, whether it comes to a goal you're trying to reach or a person that you want. The question remains as to how far you're willing to go to get it. It won't be enough to use sheer force, you're going to have to feel your way through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An opportunity to join forces with someone or take on a professional relationship could be presented to you today. While the offer may seem attractive, you may need to decide if it's really in alignment with your dreams. In matters of the heart, it's time to let go of outworn ideals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a lot on your plate today and you may be eager to pile on more, but you can get easily overwhelmed if you're not strategic. In what ways can you pare down your schedule or your responsibilities so that you can do things that truly resonate with you? Don't just go through the motions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could have the serious hots for a romantic interest right now, but there could be some question as to whether this person could give you the intimacy that you crave. Don't ignore your truth, Cancer. Your needs in love are legitimate. Creatively, you are on fire. Honor your passion.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone you live with, a family member, or your partner could rub you the wrong way today. The tension between you could also bring something out into the air that you weren't expecting. However, know that you have a choice in how you respond. Don't hold on to grudges or resentment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're spinning in circles today trying to keep up with all of the meetings, appointments, and projects on your schedule. However, don't be afraid to reschedule with folks or let people know what's going on with you. More than likely, they'll understand. They may even help you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial matter or expense could take you by surprise today, though it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Whichever way things go today, you're learning the importance of facing the things that make you uncomfortable head on, rather than avoiding them. That's a form of self-care too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling extra feisty and emotional today, which could have you at odds with someone close to you. It could be a clue that it's time to disentangle yourself from a bond or relationship that's become heavy and unhealthy. It's time for you to pour some love back into yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a ton on your schedule (and on your mind) today, but your best course of action may be to lay low and take it as easy as possible. If you find yourself needing to share your thoughts or opinions, you may need to exercise some discretion and compassion. Trust your intuition.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to go your own way when it comes to a lopsided friendship or association, especially if it's been doing a number on your self-esteem. While you're more than willing to go the extra mile to make a relationship work, others need to meet you with that same energy. Also, watch your cash.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your confidence may be feeling a bit shaky today, which could have you second-guessing yourself and looking to others for the answers. However, know that what you seek or aspire towards is already within you. You just need to give yourself permission to bring it out. Trust yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you not to say what's on your mind today. But that's a good thing as you need to speak your truth and let people know where you stand. Sometimes taking care of yourself means having conversations or saying things that may be difficult. However, it will feel so freeing.