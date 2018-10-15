We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 15, 2018.

It's all about the money today, as well as things that will stand the test of time with the Moon in hardworking and committed Capricorn. Near the start of the day, the Moon teams up with Mercury and Venus in security-oriented Scorpio, which can help us to magnetize what we want when it comes to love and finances. However, with partnership-oriented Venus still retrograde, we may need to review or renegotiate current commitments, contracts, or agreements, especially as Mercury joins forces with Venus by the late afternoon. The downside to this Mercury-Venus match up is that we could find ourselves obsessing over money or a romantic situation, that could bring us some intense thoughts or feelings. If so, we may need to step back and detach from the situation a bit in order to gain clarity. By the evening, the Capricorn Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, reminding us that we can make our dreams real.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're thinking about your finances and your long-term future today, which could have you looking into paying off a debt, purchasing life insurance, or talking to your partner about cash. If making a major purchase or applying for a loan, it may help to wait and shop for the best deal. A financial gift is coming.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to a significant relationship, it's time to speak your truth. The conversation you have today with your partner, business partner, or someone close to you could help you to not only re-calibrate your relationship but it could also help you to achieve a dream. Speak up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got lots on your plate now, but when it comes to how much you're being compensated for it, you may need to rethink a few of your current obligations. On another note, perhaps it's time for you to ask for some help. In terms of your health and well-being, it may be time to make changes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's possible that an ex-lover could pop into the picture today. Though before you give this person any of your time and energy, consider whether a reunion will really be in your best interest. There is a chance that you could finally get the closure or the information you've been seeking.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be busy with a home-related matter today. Perhaps you're moving house or in the process of house hunting or thinking or renewing your lease. When it comes to a home-related purchase, are you getting the most for your money? Meanwhile, it's time to heal a family relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Connecting with an old friend could be just the thing you need today, especially if you're in need of some fun. On another note, you could be obsessing over a romantic situation that could have you wondering whether things will work out. Relax and let things unfold naturally.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Has the time come for you to ask for a raise or renegotiate what you're currently making? Today seems to point to yes. On a similar note, are you honoring your worth as much as you should? If not, it's time to re-center yourself and remember all of the things that make you special. Write them down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When you talk or think about yourself, how conscious are you of the words that you're using? Being humble or self-depreciating will only get you so far. And if you say something often enough, eventually you'll come to believe it. As such, how can you be more mindful of the words you choose?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Something you're manifesting is beginning to come true and you might even see some tangible results of that today, or at least a sign or two that you're headed in the right direction. Continue to trust your intuition, especially when it comes to a heart-related matter. Have some hope.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to open up to or have a heart-to-heart with a friend today. And if things have been a bit wonky between you, this conversation could help to set things right. However, both of you will have to be willing to let bygones be bygones. Speak from the heart and be willing to listen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been waiting on a job offer, you could receive some news today that could pleasantly surprise you. On similar note, something you've been wishing for (in terms of your career) could come true. Meanwhile, if you're not happy where you are, it may be time to reevaluate your goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have a renewed sense of optimism today when it comes to making something you've envisioned possible. Much of that optimism will be a product of you believing in yourself again. On a different note, if you've been feeling uninspired, it's time to rekindle your sense of adventure.