We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 16, 2018.

The Moon remains in hardworking and goal-oriented Capricorn today, keeping our focus on our responsibilities, commitments, and long term plans. While Capricorn is a sign that prides itself on being practical and driven, we'll have to take care not to be too hard on ourselves or others as the Capricorn Moon squares off with the Sun in pleasure-loving Libra by the mid-afternoon. By the late afternoon, the vibe improves as the Capricorn Moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio. Under this Moon-Jupiter combination, we could manifest a financial opportunity or find some much needed support from some of our closest bonds. Either way, we'll be reminded of just how lucky we are.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

When it comes to a personal relationship, is it fueling you or draining you? This might be the question for you to answer today. Meanwhile, when it comes to a business partnership, your hard work may be finally paying off. Don't be so quick to bail on it. Overall, you can get what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel like you've got a lot on your shoulders today. It could be that you're taking on more than you can handle right now for the sake of helping others. The question is though, who's going to help you? Maybe it's time you asked for assistance or take on a team member. You'll get much further.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could manifest an opportunity today based on your creative talents, but if there's money or a contract on the line, it may help to go over the offer with a fine tooth comb. Meanwhile, when it comes to a romantic relationship, are things between you and this person equally give and take?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner, your biz partner, or someone that you live with may be a little too demanding or needy today. While it's hard for you not to give others what they need, your mission for today will be to give yourself some time off. Look to doing something that makes you laugh out loud.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel like you're going in 10 different directions today, and you probably are. While it's important to tackle the work on your to-do list, try not to approach the day from a harried or scattered place. If you need to, take a step back and find your center. Slow and steady wins the race.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If a romantic connection is triggering your insecurities, know that you don't have to give this person all of your power. Sometimes taking back that power is about how you see or perceive yourself. In other words, it's time for you to see just how amazing you are. Don't sell yourself short.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A home- or family-related matter could get under your skin today, which could shake your confidence and have you questioning your abilities. However, know that whatever lands in your lap today, you're more than capable of handling it. Remember how valuable and worthy you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Are you too hung up on the past or spending too much time thinking about the things that didn't go right? If so, it's time to start focusing on some more positive things. It's time for you to start believing in yourself again. Know that whatever you put your mind to now, you can accomplish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be feeling like you should be doing more for others or for one friend in particular, but know there's a fine line between generosity and sacrifice. In other words, save a little something for yourself, Sagittarius. Meanwhile, a financial gift or money you've been waiting on could arrive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive or self-conscious today, which could have you a little too concerned with your image or how you come across to others. While having the respect of those around you is important, you don't need to go out of your way today to get it. Lean on your friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Are you letting your fears get the best of you when it comes to pursuing your goals? If so, trust that things are working for you even if you can't immediately see it. On a similar note, what kind of beliefs do you need to release or toss out because they've become self-limiting? Let go.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If a friendship is weighing heavy on you, it may be time for you to go in a new direction instead of trying to force things to work between you and this person. On another note, when it comes to your hopes and wishes, don't lose faith. The financial setback is only a temporary thing.