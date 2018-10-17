We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 17, 2018.

The Moon moves into unconventional and unexpected Aquarius in the wee hours of this morning, putting us in the mood for experiences, conversations, and connections with others that eschew tradition. Though as free and friendly as Aquarius is, today won't go by without a couple of hiccups, especially as the Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day. This Moon-Uranus combination, could have us feeling a bit on edge, restless, or unusually impulsive. While we may want to avoid being reckless with how we respond to our feelings and those of others, this cosmic combo could help us to initiate a change that we may have been afraid to make.

By the evening, the cool-as-a-cucumber Aquarius Moon squares off with passionate Venus (retrograde) in Scorpio, which may cause some tension within our relationships. Overall, we could end up feeling like what we need and what we want are at odds.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

A lopsided friendship could mess with your confidence today and may even stir up some jealousy or uncomfortable feelings. However, don't ignore what you feel as your emotions are probably trying to key you in to something you may have been trying to ignore. Hint: time to let go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself being a little too concerned with what others think of you today, when you should probably be more concerned with how you see yourself. Remember, authenticity is what looks best on you. And being your true self allows you to attract the right people to you. Free yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to seeing a plan or a vision through, you may need to take things step by step, rather than trying to rush ahead or do everything all at once. There's a chance that your plans could end up costing you more time or money than you were expecting. Get some feedback from someone you trust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A former flame could pop up into the picture today. Though before you get too nostalgic about this person, you could be getting the opportunity to let this person go once and for all, namely if this person has had you stuck in your feelings. On the creative side, don't undersell your talents.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be considering cutting ties with a professional relationship, especially if it hasn't left you feeling a fulfilled as you like. Give yourself permission to explore other options. Meanwhile, when it comes to your goals and accomplishments, stop comparing yourself to others.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been feeling off kilter or overwhelmed, today is the perfect day for detoxing your mind and environment. Look to ways you can let go of some stuff that you no longer need. You might also want to be more mindful of the media you consume. Take care of you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A romantic connection could have you feeling a bit insecure today, especially if this person isn't meeting your needs. Don't turn a blind eye to the way you feel, Libra. Take your power back by honoring your worth. In terms of your cash, be wary of making an impulse buy right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be ready to go hard for someone that you love today, but try to go equally just as hard for yourself. It could be that this relationship needs to fall away or change to some degree so you can have a healthier relationship with yourself. Know your limits, Scorpio. Love yourself too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be over-analyzing something or someone today, giving yourself some unnecessary stress and anxiety. While you may be feeling a bit shell-shocked because of past events, your faith will see you through now. Trust that what you want is making its way to you. Release the need for control.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Something you've been hoping or wishing for may not be coming together fast enough, specifically if there's a financial matter involved. However, know that this situation is temporary and is helping you to get clear about what you really want. Meanwhile, when it comes to others, don't play yourself small.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today and your confidence may not be where you want it. Pull back a little and get yourself grounded. Try to reconnect to your center. At the same time, don't be afraid to challenge or let go of the old stories you've been telling about yourself to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There's something or someone that you may not be seeing clearly today and it could set you up for a rude awakening, if you don't use your powers of discernment. Try not to let your high ideals prevent you from seeing the truth of a matter. You may even have to think outside the box on this.