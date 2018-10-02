We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 2, 2018.

The Moon remains in tender-hearted Cancer, putting us in the mood to get cuddly and cozy with the people that we love today. Overall, we should be in a nurturing kind of spirit (or in need of some nurturing), especially as the Moon teams up with Venus in Scorpio at the start of the day and with with compassionate Neptune in Pisces by the afternoon. And we may need the support of our clan today, since this is the kind of cosmic combination that can also put us deep in our feels.

Plus, with communicative Mercury in Libra squaring off with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by late this evening, followed the Cancer Moon opposing Pluto and squaring off with Mercury by late tonight, it'll be hard not to worry and obsess over the things that we shouldn't be obsessing over, specifically if it has to do with the past (like an ex). With all of the emotion that will be brewing in the air today, the best way to handle it is by practicing a little detachment and a whole lot of gentleness.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A home- or family-related matter could get under your skin today, which could stir up some old feelings from the past. Perhaps this is an opportunity to address what you're feeling so you can finally let go of what happened. On another note, lean on your community. Don't go it alone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be running around in circles today trying to get something done, but are you trying to force something to happen that may require some more time? Even still, could you use a little help or assistance from someone else? These are the questions that need answers today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could manifest a job or a financial opportunity today based on your creative talents or skills. However, before you say yes to the offer, you might want to shop around or at the very least, make sure you're getting a good deal. In love, you may need to pull back and take care of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It may be hard for you to get out of your head or get out of your feels today, which could also have you at odds with your partner or someone close to you. Instead of stewing in your feelings, look to doing something fun today that can get you out of your head for a bit. Take care of you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may have a ton on your plate today but your energy levels may not be as high as you need them to be to keep up. While you shouldn't shirk your responsibilities, you do need to go easy on yourself, especially when it comes to things that are currently out of your control. Relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Friends or folks you know could come calling on your help or assistance today. While you love to be of assistance to others, make sure that you're not spreading yourself too thin. In other words, save a little for yourself today. You can't do for others if you're running on an empty tank.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be having a hard time trying to juggle the demands of your professional and private life today. As such, try not to use today as a measuring stick for your capabilities. Simply put: don't beat yourself up. If anything, make self-affirmation your focus today. Believe in you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have something weighing heavy on your mind today and it may be hard for you to keep it to yourself. Not that you should hold back from speaking your truth, but it may be how you say it that causes an issue. In other words, be careful of saying something you might regret later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

What are you giving your power away to? It may be time for you to take some time to yourself so you can regroup and refocus your attention. Meanwhile, when it comes to a financial situation, all is not lost. Have some faith that things are working on your behalf. Good news is coming.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be worrying too much about what others have to say or think about you, which could have you feeling like you need to be on the defensive today. However, before you react, try to surround yourself with people that you know have your back. Also, celebrate your individuality.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You want to make the smart choice, but you may be seriously overthinking things. Could it be possible that you're holding yourself back with self-limiting thinking or outworn beliefs? It's time to let it go, Aquarius. Keep your eyes on the prize and believe in something bigger. Take a risk.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Could a friend or someone you know be asking more of you than you can give or want to give today? The best way to deal with this situation is by telling the truth, Pisces. Avoiding it or being too nice about it, won't make the situation go away. By speaking up, you are honoring yourself.