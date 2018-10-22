We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 22, 2018.

It's a high-energy day today with the Moon in fiery and passionate Aries. However, it might also be a rather cranky kind of day with the Moon squaring off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the late morning. Under an Aries Moon we tend to find ourselves craving adventure, excitement, and instant gratification. Though with Saturn in the mix, it might be a bit difficult in getting those cravings fed today. As a result, we'll have to practice lots of patience to avoid frustration. We'll also have to be mindful of being too hard on ourselves. The upside to this energy is that Saturn can help to cool things down a bit so we don't react from an emotional place and risk doing anything too hasty.

By the afternoon, Mercury in Scorpio teams up with Pluto in Capricorn, which can be good for getting to the truth or the heart of a matter. If something's been kept secret, we could find out about it now. On another note, if we need to do anything that requires a laser-like focus and attention to details, this Mercury-Pluto combination can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling like everything you're doing isn't as good as it should be. Though it seems like you might be measuring yourself by someone else's standards. Not that you shouldn't want to win, but you can take back your power by celebrating the battles you've won already.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling a bit dejected today because it may seem like something you've been envisioning won't ever come true. However, it could just be that you need to be able to see the situation with a new pair of eyes. Talking to someone you respect could help you to find a solution.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friendship may be running its course, specifically if it's been a one-sided relationship. Know that it's OK for you to exercise your boundaries. On a different note, you may be feeling like something you've been hoping or wishing for may not come true. Detach from the outcome.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your boss or someone you share a professional relationship with could seriously bring your mood down today. The important thing is that you don't let them push you to doubt yourself. Spending time with your lover or doing something you enjoy can do much to lift your spirits.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may feel overwhelmed today with all of the responsibilities that are currently on your plate. Here's the thing Leo, must you carry it all on your shoulders? Look to ways you can delegate tasks or let some things go entirely. Also, try to schedule some quiet time for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be in your feelings today because it may seem like your love life isn't panning out the way you want it. Know that a big piece to the puzzle is how you think about yourself and romance. If you think you can't get what you want, that's what you'll get. Your thoughts have power.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner, family member, or someone close to you could have you second guessing yourself today. While it's important to consider the needs and viewpoints of others, doing so shouldn't make you feel small. Overall, it may be time for you to speak up and make your desires known.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be trying to get things done today but your efforts may be fraught with delays and frustration. At the same time, your mind may be particularly heavy. Don't be afraid to let people know where your head is at. Allow folks to come to your rescue. You don't have to solider through.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A romantic situation could be triggering your insecurities today, which could have you feeling rather hopeless or frustrated with love. However, keep the faith that what you want is coming. There's no need to force anything now. Also, your creative skills are worth a lot more.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your heart may be heavy due to something family-related or connected to your past. While you may want to remain stoic in the face of the situation, it may be doing more harm to you than good. Try to take time to heal your wounds. You can start by talking things out with a friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be worrying unnecessarily about something that you have no control over. However, instead of overthinking the issue and trying to figure out every possible outcome, focus on the things that you do have some power over. Know things are working for you behind the scenes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could experience some frustration today over a money-related issue and that issue could be connected to a friend. Though you usually like to avoid conflict, you're going have to speak your truth and step into your power in this situation. Don't feel guilty about taking care of your needs.