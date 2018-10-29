We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 29, 2018.

The Moon is in tenderhearted Cancer today, which may have us also feeling pretty tenderhearted too. As such, it's a good time for spending time with family, at home, or caring for others in some way. Though it may be hard not to get caught up in an emotion ocean as the Moon opposes serious Saturn in Capricorn near the start of the day and then teams up with the passionate Scorpio Sun and compassionate Neptune in Pisces by the evening. However, with Mercury and Jupiter teaming up in Scorpio this morning followed by Mercury's meeting with healing Chiron in Pisces by the evening, the secret to dealing with uncomfortable feelings is to talk about them.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 1

You could find yourself feeling a bit tender and nostalgic today. Spending time with loved ones could help to boost your spirits, especially if there's something weighing on your mind that you need to talk about. Don't discount the power of your community.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about who you know today, as the conversations and connections that you make could lead to an opportunity or you getting the help that you need. You might also be called to pay it forward and help someone out in need. You will be rewarded.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been looking for work, it's possible that you could manifest a job opportunity today or at the very least, a few promising leads. If you've been thinking about asking for a raise, this could also be a good time for going after what you want. Believe in your skills.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about you and what you're feeling today. And if you're not feeling as good as you should be feeling, it's time to pencil in some playtime. The fun you have today could also include working on a creative project as inspiration is available. Romance is nice too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may be hard for you to get going today as your body and spirit are in need of some rest and relaxation. If you're feeling like you could use some alone time, don't feel bad in taking it. At the same time, lean on your family (or someone that feels like family) for support

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your words have power, Virgo. And when it comes to getting what you want and making things happen, you seem to know exactly what to say and when to say it. Don't take this gift lightly. Use it to speak what you want into existence. Also, utilize your connections.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may need to have a conversation around money today, especially when it comes to your professional life. Don't be afraid to negotiate for more or something better if there's an offer on the table. Also, don't be afraid to take a risk and manifest yourself an offer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself in need of a getaway. Even if an out-of-town trip isn't immediately in your future, you should still try to schedule yourself some escape time, even if it means having some time just for you. On another note, you need to speak up and speak your truth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Hold on just a little longer, Sagittarius. That's the message for you today as you may find yourself losing faith in something or someone. While you shouldn't discount your intuition or believe in something you know isn't true, don't give up on what you want just yet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You get by with help from a partner or a close friend, which means that if you want to succeed, you're going to have to be open to receiving. On the flip side, someone could be in need of your help today. Just be mindful if this person is always in need of saving.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could make some big strides in your career today as your ideas are on fire. Meanwhile, this might be the first time in a while where you've felt truly in alignment with your purpose. If you don't give yourself some room to explore and take a few risks. Free yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love and romance is on your brain today as you could find yourself falling for someone that may be of a different background, religion, or culture than your own. Though in love make sure you're seeing the truth and not just what you want to see. Also, make time for fun.