Coming off of yesterday's New Moon, the Moon remains in partnership-oriented Libra, keeping the focus on romance, relationships, and the need for compromise and balance. With Venus, the planet associated with Libra, still retrograde, the emphasis is on reviewing and renegotiating relationships in order to make sure we're all on the same page. However, with the Libra Moon squaring off with transformative Pluto in Capricorn at the start of the day, we may need to purge or release a relationship that's been unhealthy for us in some way.

With communicative and analytical Mercury moving into intuitive Scorpio later this evening, we're pushed to see things beyond face value, which includes the people in our lives too. If there's a matter that we need to get to the bottom of, Mercury in Scorpio will help. At the same time, if intimacy has been an issue with a partner or someone close to us, Mercury in Scorpio can help to open the lines for deeper communication.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your October 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Is it time for you to have a heart-to-heart talk with your partner or someone you're close to? If you want to deepen the connection, then now is the time for you to speak up and say what you've been feeling deep in your soul. Remember, vulnerability is a strength too. Open up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A conversation with your partner or someone you work closely with could make all the difference for you today when it comes to getting the things on your plate off of it. In other words, don't be a hero, Taurus. If you need assistance, ask for it. And if you need to get something off your chest, do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Communication may be your go-to when it comes to smoothing things out with a romantic interest. So don't be afraid to do what you do best: talk. On the same token, if you've been on the fence about someone, then clarity is on the way. Trust your instincts. Also, it's time to get organized.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It seems the cosmos wants you to step outside of your comfort zone for a bit. And as such, you might find yourself eager to get into a new hobby, craft, or creative project. You may even return to a project or hobby you put on the back burner. Whatever you choose, it should stir you up.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a home- or family-related matter on your mind today, which may push you to open up a conversation with a relative or someone that you live with. The two of you to clear the air or find a solution to a problem at hand. You could also reconnect with a family member too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With all of the hard work that you've been putting in, you might find folks calling on you for your expertise or opinion, which could translate to some extra dollars for you. At the same time, when it comes to making cash, is it time for you to beef up your skills so you can command a bigger check?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about the money for you today, which means that you may find yourself thinking about ways that you can make more of it or better save it. Overall, it's time for you to start keeping a closer eye on the cash that comes in and out of your bank account. Know that you deserve to thrive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been working on a project behind the scenes, you may be ready to introduce it to the world today or sometime soon. When it comes to getting ahead now, it's time to reach out and connect with the folks that can help you open doors. Just be mindful of second-guessing yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While you usually have no shortage of friends, you might find yourself being a little more selective now about who you give your time and energy to. No, that doesn't mean you should go into full hermit mode, but if the people around you aren't fueling you, you need to scale back a bit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your professional life gets a boost as more and more opportunities are presented to you through your network and associations. If it's been a while since you've made your round with friends, it's time to start putting in some face time, as they could bring you good news. Listen up!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The spotlight is on you and your career now as you could get the opportunity to speak or present in front of an influential crowd. People want to hear what you have to say, so make sure you bring your A game to the table. Meanwhile, it's time to lock in and focus on your goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Now that you know what you desire, what are you willing to do to make sure those desires get fed? It won't be enough to merely have a vision, it's time to put some effort into make it come true and that involves taking a few risks. This might require travel or embracing a new experience.