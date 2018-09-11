We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 11, 2018.

If we want to get things done today, the Sun in hardworking Virgo teaming up with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio and powerful Pluto in Capricorn this morning, will help us with achieving whatever we set our minds to. But we may need to pump the brakes a bit towards the evening as the Libra Moon squares off with Pluto. Under this kind of cosmic combination, we could end up taking an all-or-nothing approach when it comes to a relationship matter that may end up making these worse before they get better, especially since this Moon-Pluto aspect could have us feel hypersensitive. The best way to deal with this energy is to employ the art of letting go and trying something new.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be ready to sever or enter into a business relationship, but before you do anything too hasty, it's best that you do your homework and plan the best strategy so end up on top. Meanwhile, when it comes to a romantic relationship, in what ways can you be more thoughtful?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be ready to take on something big today but you may want to get some help or feedback from others before you make a move. Meanwhile, when it comes to relationships, it's time for you to break free from the past and start looking towards the future. It's possible to have what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic relationship may be demanding more time and emotional energy from you than you can afford to give right now. While this may be an issue that may take some time to resolve, the best thing that you can do right now is focus on your self-care. Make sure you're taking care of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your partner or someone you live with could get under your skin today, but it's possible that the both of you are making things heavier than they need to be. It may be best to ease up on each other for now and break up some of the tension by doing something fun. You can come back to this later.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's possible that you could be reading too much into something today, which calls for you to take a step back and look at things as objectively as possible. On another note, if you feel like you're spinning your wheels, take a moment to ground yourself. Then invest your energy in something worthwhile.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be in the mood to make an impulse buy today, but if you do spend some cash, remember that what you have (or don't have) doesn't define you. You're the only one that can define you. This also goes for romantic relationships that make you feel less than, too. You are so much more.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Someone in your family (like a parent) could be a bit overbearing today, which could rain on your parade. Though know you don't have to cave in to the demands they may be making. In fact, it may be healthier for you to take a time out from them today and focus on getting what you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Something may be weighing heavy on your mind that could have you ready to make a snap decision. But before you act, it may be helpful to take a step back and be open with someone about what's on your mind. Communicate. Tell a friend. You might find out that things aren't as bad as you thought.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be feeling a bit restless and impulsive today, especially when it comes to getting something you want. But try not to make any rash decisions, namely if you're thinking of giving up. Trust that an opportunity is coming your way that will help you to succeed. You'll get what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be craving adoration and praise from your boss or others today when it comes to your job, but if that praise isn't forthcoming, it could end up throwing you for a loop. You don't have to try hard to win approval today. All you need to do is be approving of yourself. Lean on friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may have a dream or a vision that you want to pursue, but you may be wasting too much time trying to talk yourself out of it. The good news is that the universe actually wants you to take this risk, especially where your career or ambitions are concerned. It could bring you some money too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Is it time for you to go in a new direction when it comes to a friendship or a group of people you used to identify with? If the negative vibes you're getting from someone are starting to become too much and too often, know that you don't have to stick around. Look to building new relationships.