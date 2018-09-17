We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 17, 2018.

It's all about work, work, work, work, work today (cue Rihanna). Thanks to the Moon entering responsible Capricorn early this morning. Though with all of the work that we may be putting in to achieve our goals, we're reminded not to be too hard on ourselves, especially as the Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries.

This cosmic combination could have us feeling as though we're not doing enough, yet it's important for us to make note of the progress we're making along the way. Later in the morning, the Capricorn Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can be helpful for initiating new projects or anything that requires an approach that's different from the usual.

Come mid-day, the Moon teams up with Saturn in Capricorn, reminding us of the importance of practical, patient, and self-reliant. Although by the evening, when the Moon teams up with Venus in Scorpio, we're reminded that relating and connecting with others is important too. We just need to be selective about who we choose to connect with as they should be worth the time and energy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus is on your professional life today as you find yourself willing to go the extra mile to get the job done. Know that whatever work you put in today, will pay off for you down the road. If job hunting, you might even manifest an opportunity today. Don't be afraid to do things differently.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you want to get anywhere today, it's going to require that you step out of your comfort zone. Whatever you think you know, don't be afraid to challenge it as your could end up learning something valuable in the process. A relationship or partnership could teach you something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today. While you should give yourself permission to feel what you feel, try not to spend that time beating yourself up over something that may not even be within your control. The best thing for you to do now is to indulge in some self care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is in the air for you today. If single and looking, you could meet someone with long-term potential. Meanwhile, for those of you already in a relationship, this is the perfect day to spend some quality time with your partner. On another note, a business partnership could lead to success.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got a lot on your plate today, but you don't seem to mind. Look to ways that you can circulate some love today by being of service to others. Meanwhile, this could be a good time for organizing and de-cluttering your space as a means of releasing what you don't need. Take care of you too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been dealing with a creative block, you could find the inspiration and the motivation you need today to break through it. At the same time, don't be surprised if your creative work is starting to turn heads. Celebrate. In love, is the attention you're getting from someone worth your attention?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A family- or home-related matter may call for you attention today. You may need to draw boundaries with someone or look to ways that you can improve your quality of life at home. If you've been thinking of moving, you could receive good news or make some headway in your search for a space.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, the communication lines are open, as long as you speak from the heart. Meanwhile, a sibling or a friend might be the rock that you need today, so don't be shy about needing some support. If your thoughts get too heavy, find some pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your mind may be focused on your cash today. If you're looking for work, you may receive an offer today or at the very least find a promising lead. As long as you recognize that you're worth having what you want, you'll get closer to getting it. Someone behind the scenes may pull some strings for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you find yourself feeling a bit shaky or insecure today, try not to be hard on yourself. Instead, give yourself permission to just be yourself. Whatever creative or passionate urges that may be bubbling up for you today, follow them. They're helping you to tap into the authentic version of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself needing to pull back a bit and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the world. Give yourself that space to pull back and take care of your body and soul. At the same time, by giving yourself some quiet time, you might find the answers you've been looking for.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your friends are the one that come to your support today, especially if you could use a pick-me-up. If you receive invitations to hang out or connect, make sure to say "yes", as the company which do much to recharge you. On a different note, it might be time to draw boundaries with an overbearing friend.