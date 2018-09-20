We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 20, 2018.

Today might feel like an off-and-on kind of day. That's because the Moon joins Mars in unpredictable Aquarius in the very early hours of the morning, followed by a square off with Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio later in the day. Under this kind of cosmic combination, we might find that what we need might not necessarily be what we want, especially in terms of money and relationships, and without a solid plan of action we might waste time trying to chase both down. The good news is that if we find ourselves feeling unclear or uncertain about which way to go next, the confident Sun and analytical Mercury team up in Virgo by late this evening to help us find clarity and sort things out.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're hard to resist these days which means folks may be clamoring all over themselves trying to get into your sphere. While establishing new connections are important, make sure you vet carefully. Not everyone may be on Team Aries. This may also go for an existing friend, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is it time to call it quits with a professional relationship? It might be if this situation has left you feeling unfulfilled and taken for granted. Instead of trying to battle it out trying to make this relationship work, channel that energy into something new. In love, follow your heart not the status quo.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you trying to do too much today? You might have a project or a plan that you're working towards but it seems that things aren't happening the way that you want them to right now. That's OK, because you need to scale back a bit so you can get clear on what you want and avoid burning out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to a romantic relationship, you and your object of affection may not be on the same page today. If this is a new connection, you may need to communicate your needs so the two of you can find an understanding. Try not to assume that they want what you want. Clarify.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel taken granted today either by someone in your family, your partner, or someone else. If that's the case, you may need to assert yourself with this person so you can clear the air. Chances are you may be feeling a bit hypersensitive. That said, don't compromise on your self-worth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While you strive to bring perfection to all that you do, you know that things don't always go according to plan. Today might be one of those days. But don't freak out though. You might need to take a step back and let things unfold as they need to. With job offers, make sure the cash is worth it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A romantic relationship could trigger your insecurities today. And while you often try to be fair with others, listen to your intuition, especially if something feels off about the person you're dating. With money matters, don't shortchange yourself when it comes to your talents. Trust yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A home- or family-related matter or something from the past could come bubbling up today that could have you doubting yourself. Maybe you think you need to bend over backwards for someone in order to keep the peace. Don't beat yourself up. With others, let them meet you halfway.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be going back and forth with yourself about something or someone you want. Perhaps this person or thing that you wanted represented some kind of ideal or fantasy that you've had. Today it's time to see things for what they are. Let pragmatism be your mantra now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It might feel like something you've been hoping or wishing for is just out of reach today, especially if money has anything to do with it. But know that this situation is only temporary. Don't lose faith in your dream. In fact, continue to focus on it. There's a chance you might find a solution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself craving some praise and attention from others today, especially at the office. However, that praise may be kind of sparse for now, which could have you feeling like you're doing something wrong. Find your inner strength. And don't forget to tell yourself you're awesome.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling a bit dejected or disillusioned today, as something that you've been hoping will happen doesn't seem to be coming together the way you want. Don't give up though. There are people in your corner that want to help you succeed. Reach out and let them troubleshoot with you.