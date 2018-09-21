We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 21, 2018.

The Moon remains in unconventional Aquarius today, putting us in the mood for fresh experiences and something outside of the usual. With the Moon squaring off with growth-oriented Jupiter in Scorpio later in the afternoon, this feeling will be even stronger as we find ourselves craving freedom and exploration. By the late afternoon, the Aquarius Moon goes Void of Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs), which means the remainder of the day will be good for relaxing and tying up loose ends.

By late tonight, communicative Mercury leaves analytical Virgo for peace-making Libra, putting our focus on romantic and diplomatic connections with others. With Mercury in Libra, we're more interested in hearing both sides of an argument and making room for others thoughts and opinions as well as engaging activities that bring us beauty and pleasure.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A friend may come to you for support today and you're more than happy to help. In fact, you are rewarded most today by giving back to others, especially those that may not be able to help themselves. Just be mindful of overextending yourself. Relationships with others can bring opportunity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If your current job is giving you too much of a headache, you could get the motivation you need today to move on to something better suited for you. If you're worried about whether you'll find a new opportunity, don't despair. You're about to have more than one option for work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got big plans and ideas to execute today but take care that you don't overdo it, especially if it comes to doing something for someone else. Make sure you know what's fully expected of you before saying yes. Meanwhile, when's the last time you had some fun? Get ready, it's your time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to a romantic relationship, are you getting what you need? If the answer to that seems iffy, then it may be time for you to draw inward and figure out what you want from this situation. While you may have a hard time trying to decide, you won't fail by following your intuition.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner or someone you're close to may call on your assistance today. Showing an act of kindness or support for them, might be just the thing you need to boost your own spirits. At the same time, be wary of needy types. It's OK for you to say no if you need to. Communicate.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could easily feel like a chicken running around with your head cut off today, but it doesn't have to be this way. You can tell what needs your immediate attention by whether or not it's something that's paying you. Make sure you're being appropriately compensated for your time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If a romantic connection isn't making you feel as good as you deserve to feel, is it worth sticking around? Don't spend too much time fretting over the past though because a wave of attention is about to come your way. New opportunities are coming with it. Ask for what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time for you to let go of the past, as it's limiting your ability to move forward. You don't have to keep telling yourself the same old stories anymore, now's the chance for you to write yourself a new narrative. You can start by taking some time out to reflect and tune into yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be caught between seeing what's possible and seeing what's in front of you now, which may make it hard to see things clearly. While you should be optimistic, be careful with believing in something so strongly that you can't see the truth. Talking to a friend could bring perspective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You deserve a treat today, Capricorn. So try not to feel too guilty about splurging a little on yourself. Also, if a friend is asking for more than you can give right now, don't feel pressured to come to the rescue. Career-wise, things are about to heat up in a good way. Flaunt that resume.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not be feeling as optimistic as you'd like about yourself or the direction your career is taking. Try not to dwell on what's not working because new opportunities will present themselves to you soon enough. Look to ways to boost your spirits with travel or learning something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

So what if it seems like you're believing in an impossible dream right now. If anything you could stand to dream a little more as you may have forgotten how. Also who says that this dream has to be impossible? You're about to see just how powerful you are when it comes to making things happen.