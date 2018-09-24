We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 24, 2018.

It will be hard to ignore the strong vibes in the air today thanks to tonight's Full Moon in fiery and passionate Aries. Before we get to the Full Moon though, the Moon is Void of Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac sign) in dreamy Pisces. Under a VOC Moon, it's usually a good time to tie up loose ends and finish things that we've already started rather than start something new or of significance. Plus, with a Full Moon on the horizon, today was made for bringing something to a close or completion.

By the evening, the Moon shifts into Aries, putting us in the mood for adventure, freedom, and just about any activity that tests our will and courage. However, this Aries Moon may be a bit crankier than usual as it meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries and eventually squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which could also have us feeling cranky and tender. Ultimately, this cosmic combination (along with the Sun in Libra) reminds us to let go of the past, especially when it comes to unhealthy or unsupportive relationships, and allow ourselves to heal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for an upgrade when it comes to your self-image and it all begins with you. Is it possible for you to see yourself through your own pair of eyes rather than you trying to see yourself through the eyes of others? Your mission, should you choose to accept, is to accomplish just that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for you to stop focusing on all the things that you can't do and start focusing on the things that you can. In other words, why limit yourself, Taurus, when you are clearly limitless? You're reminded of this fact today. Give yourself permission to step outside of your norm.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It may be time to release a friendship, specifically if the connection between the two of you has become lopsided. At the same time, it could be that you need to be more assertive about your needs when it comes to this person. Don't assume that you won't get something you've wished for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're on a roll now when it comes to your career and it's possible that you could reach a milestone today that you've put in the blood, sweat, and tears to reach. On the flip side, if your career is going in the direction you want it to go, perhaps it's time to let go of an unproductive business relationship.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to get over yourself and over your fears when it comes to making a vision or a dream happen. If you're willing to show up and do the work, you've already won half the battle in accomplishing your goal. At the same time, don't second-guess yourself or what you know. Believe in you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may get a jarring reminder today that the only person that you can truly be responsible for is yourself, namely when it comes to an intimate relationship. And if someone shows you who they are, Virgo, believe them. On another note, in terms of your money, don't undersell yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Relationships are the focal point for you today as you could find yourself ready to end a relationship with someone (either in business or romance) that may not be holding up their end of the bargain. On another note, if you're single, you might not be for long if you can face what scares you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

"Detox" is the word of the day for you, whether it's detoxing from the steady stream of bad news you're absorbing, a stressful environment, or anything else that may be affecting your health and well-being. It's time for you to work on letting those things go. You'll feel much better when you do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A romantic connection could come to a head today and leave you ready to move on and explore other options. If this romance has made you feel anything but love, it's time to bring that love back to yourself. On another note, could it be possible for someone to love you, flaws and all?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

In order for you to have the kind of success that you want to achieve, it may require breaking free of old family dynamics that have kept you doubting yourself or feeling as though your needs will never be met. Remember, the only one that can really define who you are is you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've got something to share with others today, there's a good chance that it'll catch on and spread like wildfire. This is good news if you're looking to grow an audience or get your name out there. At the same time, you'll have to get past some serious fear to do so. Trust yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If money has been an issue for you, you could find the issue being resolved in your favor today, especially if you've been putting yourself out there and following up on job leads and other opportunities. At the same time, when it comes to getting what you want, steer clear of the naysayers in your life.