We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 27, 2018.

The Moon moves into grounded and earthy Taurus in the wee hours of this morning, which should bring some calming, yet productive energy to the day. However, there are some hiccups to watch out for as the Taurus Moon squares off with aggressive Mars in Aquarius mid-day, which could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and impulsive behavior. Luckily, the Sun in diplomatic Libra will be on hand to help us stay objective and open to working things out with others as situations arise.

Later in the evening, the Sun teams up with Mars, which can give us the confidence and energy we need to achieve a goal or move past a challenge, especially if we're working within a team or group. Towards the end of the night the Taurus Moon opposes Venus in passionate Scorpio, which could have us feeling like what we want and what we need are at odds. We may need to practice detachment or go with the flow if we're to get both.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be ready to take the plunge today on getting something you want, which may involve spending some serious cash on it. But before you do, it may help to check in with your partner or someone close to you before you buy as the money spent might not be the best of investments. Think it over.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may find yourself ready to up and quit your job today, especially if a particular person that you report to is getting under your skin. Perhaps this may give you the push you need to actually create an exit strategy and move on to something better. Go where you will be appreciated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be feeling some fear about taking action on something that you want, which could include travel or fighting for something that you believe in. However, if you don't take a risk, you might risk the chance of losing out. The resources and assistance that you need will come. Have faith.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want something badly enough then you're going to have to go out and get it. And when it comes to today, it will be really hard to ignore that craving. Recognize that you deserve to have your desires and your needs met. So, how will make sure that they do get met? Have courage.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be presented with the offer to work with someone today, which could help to boost your career or get you closer to a goal. You may be eager to go it alone, but having someone on your team, working on your behalf, could be beneficial. Just make sure you do your research first.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be ready to take on a big job today or ready to execute a plan of sorts. However, you may need to step back and consider whether this is the best use of your time and energy. At the same time, know that you don't need to prove your worth by how much you do for others.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A love or relationship matter could be triggering for you today, which could have you second guessing your worth. The fact of the matter is that this may be a cue for you to start putting yourself first. By taking care of yourself and refusing to settle, you can attract someone much better for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your partner or someone you live with could get under your skin today, which could trigger a disagreement. While you may want to address the issue, it may be best to take a breather first and cool down beforehand. Some time away or to yourself could help you find some perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be overthinking something today, which could have you agitated and ready to explode. However, before you go off and say something that you might not be able to take back, it may help to talk things out with a friend. Meanwhile, have some faith. Things will work out as they need to.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to your creative talents, you may need to be a bit more demanding about how much you get compensated for them. Don't undersell yourself as that will make it possible for others to undersell you too. Have confidence in your capabilities. You're the star here.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Some deep-seated feelings could come bubbling up to the surface for you today, but try not to ignore them. If anything, give them a healthy outlet. Know that you have a right to feel the way you do, and the best way to deal with your feels is to honor them. Also, don't forget to believe in you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be having some anxiety today over a matter that may be beyond your control. Try not to fret too much as things are working for you behind the scenes, even if you can't see it happening. Reclaim your power by focusing on the things that are in your control. You've got more resources than you know.