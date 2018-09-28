We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 28, 2018.

The energy of the day is much calmer than yesterday's energy with the Taurus Moon meeting up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day. By the afternoon, the Taurus Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could help us find the strength and determination we need to overcome a challenge or an obstacle. Towards the evening, the Taurus Moon opposes expansive Jupiter in Scorpio, which could bring out our indulgent side. With the intense week that we've had, we could all use a little treat. On the flip side, this Moon-Jupiter match up could have some of us deep in our feelings. If so, we should look to the pleasure-loving Taurus Moon to ramp up the self-care and pamper our bodies.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Something that you may have been dreaming about or wishing for could come through for you today, especially if it's related to your money or finances. Meanwhile, if you're on the search for a new job, you could uncover a promising lead or two. Just try not to overspend today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're feeling a bit tender or sensitive today, look to your friends and your partner to help lift your spirits. It's OK for you to lean on the shoulders of others too, Taurus. You don't always have to be the rock. However, when you believe in yourself, you can do anything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your career and your ambitions, you're encouraged to trust your intuition today. Try not to spend too much time overthinking the situation and go with your first instinct. You'll find that you're pretty spot on today. Meanwhile, try to find a healthy work-life balance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive some good news today, or at the very least, a break in the clouds as something that you've been wanting to happen is starting to come to a reality. It's possible that you could receive some help or assistance from someone influential. Go out and celebrate your win.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could find yourself making some headway in your career today, which could help you manifest a new opportunity or some sort of accolades. If there's something that you want, today may be a good time to make your pitch or request, as you have a good shot at getting an approval.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A plan or vision is coming together today thanks to the help and support of someone close to you. Meanwhile, you're in the mood for a getaway. If an out of town trip isn't in the cards for you today, you might want to look at other options to get away. One way to do so is to take a social media break.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find the need to pull away and do your own thing today or at the very least spend time in the company of one special person. If you're not feeling like you're usual bubbly self right now, that's OK. From the looks of things, you need some time to reset and heal. Take that time today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance is the highlight of the day, as you find yourself attracting admirers near and far. If single, it's possible that you could have a date by this weekend, especially if you meet this person online. If you already have a bae, you and your love will do well by spending quality time together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have the urge to get things organized and under control today, which is good energy to lead with, as it can save you lots of time and frustration in the future. On another note, when it comes to your money, it's possible that you could manifest an opportunity or extra cash.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could use some fun, Capricorn. That's why you should plan for an after work meetup with friends or another activity that gets your heart pumping and the laughter flowing. On a separate topic, your creative energy is on high today, which could be help you to make big progress with a project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in need of some downtime and nourishment today, which means it's a good time for staying home or at least staying in for the evening. Spending time with family, especially the women in your life could be nourishing too. For today, focus on your own needs. You'll be glad you did.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have the power to move people with your words today, so make sure you're speaking up and being heard. Don't be shy about asking for what you need either because chances are you'll be able to get it. Meanwhile, you might find yourself craving some fresh experiences. Take a risk.